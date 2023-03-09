April 8, 1927—March 6, 2023

WHITEHALL — Mae E. “Maisie” Gebo, 95, of Blinn Street, passed away on March 6, 2023 at her home after a long illness.

She was born on April 8, 1927 in Rutland, VT, the daughter of the late Arthur and Olive (Denton) Edwards.

Maisie married Roland Gebo on Dec. 30, 1945. Together they were married for 50 years, before his passing on Feb. 6, 1995.

She worked at many places in Whitehall, Roselli’s Clothing, Scott’s Furniture, and the Whitehall Museum. She volunteered at many places also, like the Skene Manor and with the Glens Falls Hospital Guild.

She was a member of the Whitehall United Methodist Church for many years and was a very active member, helping in fund raising anywhere she could help.

Besides her parents and her husband Roland she is predeceased by two sisters: Grace Longtin, and Theresa Kasuba, three brothers: John, Albert, and George Stevens. She is survived by one sister, Dorothy LaRose (Edwards); a sister-in-law, Barb Gebo; brother-in-law, Tim Gebo and his wife Thon. Maisie is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Her family would like to thank High Peaks Hospice for all the wonderful care they gave Maisie, especially: Casey, Sue and Aloita.

Donations may be made in her name to High Peaks Hospice, 79 Glenwood Ave., Queensbury, NY 12804, or the Whitehall United Church, 56 Greenmount Cemetery Lane, Whitehall, NY 12887.

Family and friends may call from 3 p.m.-4 p.m. on Friday March 10, 2023 at the Whitehall United Methodist Church, with a funeral service held at 4:30 p.m. at the church, with Rev. Kevin Gebo presiding. A burial in the Greenmount Cemetery will be conducted in the spring.

Maisie’s arrangements are under the care of the Jillson Funeral Home, Inc., 46 Williams St., Whitehall, NY.

Online condolences may be made at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com.