Jan. 17, 1936 — Oct. 21, 2019 CORINTH — Madora R. Knowlton, 83, of Hack Road, passed away Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 at her daughter’s home in Hudson Falls, surrounded by her loving family.
Born on Jan. 17, 1936 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Anna (Atwell) Clark.
She graduated from Glens Falls High School in 1954.
Dora then married Kenneth G. Knowlton on July 2, 1954 and the couple resided on Hack Road in Corinth for many years. He passed away May 22, 2008, following 53 years of marriage.
She was employed as a pharmacy technician at Glens Falls Hospital for over 30 years until her retirement in 1992.
Dora also enjoyed working and spending time with the residents at The Jesse Home of the Elderly in Corinth for over 15 years, and they treated her as one of the family.
She enjoyed all sports, bowling in the hospital league (winning several trophies), softball, swimming, going on camping trips to the ocean and trips to Florida and Lake Ontario.
Besides her husband and her parents, she was also predeceased by her son, Keith Knowlton; two grandsons, Joshua Byrd and Loren Paul Knowlton; and one sister, Alice Hull.
Survivors include three children, Debbie Byrd of Arkansas, Jacqueline Pelkey of Hudson Falls and Joseph Knowlton (Michelle Knowlton) of Corinth; seven grandchildren, Michelle Rosinski (Nicholas), Melinda Pelkey, Jennifer Jester (Michael), Jeremy Knowlton (Loren), Casey Knowlton (Hayley), Chad Knowlton and Daniel Byrd; four great-grandchildren, Amelia, Samuel, Bentley and Amelia; five siblings, Earl Clark, Donald Clark, Ernest Clark (Hilda), Dorothy Derowitch (Richard) and Raymond Clark; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth with the Rev. John Aldridge, officiating.
Burial will follow at Corinth Rural Cemetery.
Friends may call from noon to 2 p.m., Saturday, at the funeral home, prior to the service.
The family wishes to thank High Peaks Hospice and Saratoga Hospital for their kindness and compassionate care given to Dora during her illness.
The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donations to Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Awareness at www.komen.org; or High Peaks Hospice, at highpeakshospice.org.
