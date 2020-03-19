April 18, 1933 — March 16, 2020

COLONIE — Madge E. Kokenburg, 86, of Colonie, passed away at St. Peter’s Hospice Inn on March 16, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Beatrice (Carr) Larrow. Madge was born on April 18, 1933 in Brandon, Vermont. She grew up in Hudson Falls, graduating from Hudson Falls High School.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

She married the late Roland Kokenburg on Sept. 29, 1951. After Roland’s discharge from the Navy, they went into their own trucking business. They moved to Plattsburgh in 1965 to continue raising their three sons. Madge briefly worked as a school bus driver. Upon completion of their son’s school, Madge joined Roland on the road traveling coast to coast. After that they became involved rehabbing properties and rental business. Madge was a parishioner at Christ Our Light Catholic Church as well as a member of genealogy club, and the Silver Streakers in Colonie. She enjoyed history, genealogy, and Bluegrass festivals.

In addition to her parents and beloved husband, Madge was predeceased by her sons, Stephen and Michael; five brothers; and two sisters. She is survived by her loving son, Gene (Claire) Kokenburg; brother-in-law, Ken Larrow; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.