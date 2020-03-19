April 18, 1933 — March 16, 2020
COLONIE — Madge E. Kokenburg, 86, of Colonie, passed away at St. Peter’s Hospice Inn on March 16, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Beatrice (Carr) Larrow. Madge was born on April 18, 1933 in Brandon, Vermont. She grew up in Hudson Falls, graduating from Hudson Falls High School.
She married the late Roland Kokenburg on Sept. 29, 1951. After Roland’s discharge from the Navy, they went into their own trucking business. They moved to Plattsburgh in 1965 to continue raising their three sons. Madge briefly worked as a school bus driver. Upon completion of their son’s school, Madge joined Roland on the road traveling coast to coast. After that they became involved rehabbing properties and rental business. Madge was a parishioner at Christ Our Light Catholic Church as well as a member of genealogy club, and the Silver Streakers in Colonie. She enjoyed history, genealogy, and Bluegrass festivals.
In addition to her parents and beloved husband, Madge was predeceased by her sons, Stephen and Michael; five brothers; and two sisters. She is survived by her loving son, Gene (Claire) Kokenburg; brother-in-law, Ken Larrow; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Cancer Society, 1 Penny lane, Latham NY, in memory of Madge.
A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday March 23 with the service immediately following, at New Comer Cremations and Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie.
