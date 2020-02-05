July 24, 1931 — Feb. 1, 2020

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Madelyn B. Mega, 88, beloved wife of the late Christopher J. Mega, entered into eternal rest on Feb. 1, 2020.

She was born in Brooklyn, on July 24, 1931, daughter of the late Joseph and Anna Friscia. Madelyn was predeceased by her sister, Kathryn (Friscia) Paterson. She graduated from Fort Hamilton High School where she was involved in musical theater. She attended her senior prom with her high school sweetheart, Christopher J. Mega. Madelyn and Chris were married on Dec. 27, 1952 and remained married for 58 years until Chris’ death in 2011.

Together they raised four children. As a stay at home mom, she remained very active in the Bay Ridge, Brooklyn community. Madelyn’s beautiful singing voice could often be heard at the start of community events while she sang the Star Spangled Banner. She loved all things musical and had a song for every occasion.