Madeline T. Quinlan
Madeline T. Quinlan

Madeline T. Quinlan

April 27, 1931—Aug. 26, 2021

GRANVILLE — Madeline T. Quinlan, 90, peacefully passed away Thursday, August 26, 2021, at Glens Falls Hospital with her family by her side. Born April 27, 1931 in Granville, NY, she was the daughter of Mary (Dubyak) and Michael Tomasovsky. Madeline was married to the late R. Joseph Quinlan. They celebrated 49 years of marriage before he passed away in 2003.

In addition to her parents and husband, Madeline was predeceased by three sisters and three brothers.

She is survived by her three daughters: Cathie Tooley (Richard), Barbara Barker (Jay Setar), Mary Murphy; and her five sons: Timothy (HaeJin), Tom, Jim (Jackie), Kevin and Joseph; she is also survived by her brother, Andy Thomas; sister, R. Irene Thomas; her eight grandsons; five granddaughters; and seven great-grandchildren.

Madeline was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and Grammy. She will be fondly remembered for her unwavering faith, gentle manner, and her kindness and compassion.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Saint Mary’s Church. Burial will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Middle Granville. At Madeline’s request, there will no calling hours.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Granville Rescue Squad, POB 158, Granville, NY 12832 or the Granville Area Food Bank, POB 353, Granville, NY. 12832

Arrangements are under the direction of Robert M. King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville, NY 12832.

