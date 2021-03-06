Sept. 18, 1922—Mar. 2, 2021

QUEENSBURY—Madeline Marie Schenk, 98, of Queensbury, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at home, with her loving family by her side. She was born on September 18, 1922, in Glens Falls to the late Edward and Lillian (Grant) Fisher.

Madeline married Max Schenk, Jr. on October 25, 1941. Early on, she worked at a glove factory and worked part-time as a housekeeper. Madeline was a strong, caring, independent, sweet, truthful, feisty woman. Family was most important to her, always putting others before herself. Most of Madeline’s life was spent working as a wife, mother and grandmother, raising her children and grandchildren.

She loved going to camp on Schroon River and boating with her late husband, Max. Many summertime days were spent at Haviland’s Cove with the family and indulging on some Dobert’s Dairy Ice Cream. Special celebrations were always spent at Carrols Restaurant, for a burger and fry.