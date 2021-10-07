April 2, 1932—Oct. 3, 2021

NEWCOMB — Madeline M. Garand, 89, a longtime resident of Newcomb, passed away Sunday October 3, 2021 at Albany Medical Center Hospital.

Madeline was born in Newcomb, April 2, 1932, the daughter of the late Romeus J. and Cecile (LaCourse) Blanchette. She married the love of her life, Douglas Garand, in September of 1955 in the former St. John’s Catholic Church in Newcomb.

Madeline was also predeceased by her beloved husband of 66 years, Douglas Garand, on April 7, 2021; her sister Jane (Blanchette) Snide; and her brother Roger Blanchette.

Madeline was a former employee at NL Industries, the Blue Mountain Lake Museum and the town of Newcomb Medical Center. While in high school she was employed at the national historic landmark, Camp Santanoni, located in Newcomb.

More importantly, Madeline enjoyed baking and playing the piano. She was also very fond of traveling with her husband and exploring several countries.

Madeline is survived by her sisters: Florette Barror, Irene Arthur, Lucille (Dick) Gibbs and Gertrude Valliere; her brothers: Paul (Jean) Blanchette and Andrew Blanchette; and many nieces, nephews; and cousins.