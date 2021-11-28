Jan. 8, 1933—Nov. 25, 2021

QUEENSBURY — Madeline M. Fisk, 88, of New Hampshire Avenue, passed away peacefully, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021 at the Washington Center for Nursing and Rehab with her loving daughter by her side.

Born Jan. 8, 1933 in North Creek, she was the daughter of the late Augustus and Verna (Cleveland) Lavery.

She was a lifelong resident of the area.

Following her 1950 graduation from North Warren Central School, she attended Albany Business School.

She married Donald F. Fisk on October 15, 1960. She worked for Glens Falls Insurance Company until 1961 when she decided to stay at home with her newborn children.

She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who always made sure her family had a safe, caring home where they could be themselves. She will be dearly missed.

Besides spending time with her family, Madeline enjoyed animals, especially her dogs, as well as playing cards and board games.

She is survived by two daughters: Eva B. LaSage and her husband Bill and Donna M. Nadeau; four grandchildren, two great granddaughters, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Friends may call on Madeline’s family from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 3, 2021 at the Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main St., Warrensburg.

A memorial service to celebrate her life will immediately follow the visitation at 3:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will be held at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Ft. Edward.

