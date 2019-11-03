{{featured_button_text}}
Maddex A.L. Walder

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Maddex A.L. Walder, infant son of Dylan Pratt and Brooke Beaton-Walder, went to be with the Angels in Heaven on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019.

Survivors besides his parents include three siblings, Heath, Draven and Azalea; his maternal grandparents, Samantha Beaton (Starr); his paternal grandparents, Jennifer Butler and Devin Pratt; one paternal step-grandfather, John Hauser Jr.; his maternal great-grandparents, Karen Julius (Kevin) and Kevin Beaton; his paternal great-grandparents, Candace Brumagen-Barber (Joe) and Craig Pratt; his step-great-grandfather, Keith Hauser; his maternal great-great-grandparent, Diane Beaton; and his paternal great-great-grandmother, Elsie Brumagen; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was predeceased by his maternal grandfather, Michael Walder Jr.; his maternal great-grandparents, Michael and Carmella Josie Walder; his paternal great-grandparents, Bert and Mary Butler.

At the family’s request, arrangements are private and at the convenience of the family.

The family wishes to thank Lori Carte, Dr. Girling, the staff at the ER at Glens Falls Hospital, Irma and Jeff Hamblin, Chris and Theresa Walder, Maddex’s midwife, Sue Pantano and all the emergency response professionals for all their kindness and care given to Maddex.

The family suggests, in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donations to American SIDS Institute at sids.org.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.

