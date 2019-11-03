SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Maddex A.L. Walder, infant son of Dylan Pratt and Brooke Beaton-Walder, went to be with the Angels in Heaven on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019.
Survivors besides his parents include three siblings, Heath, Draven and Azalea; his maternal grandparents, Samantha Beaton (Starr); his paternal grandparents, Jennifer Butler and Devin Pratt; one paternal step-grandfather, John Hauser Jr.; his maternal great-grandparents, Karen Julius (Kevin) and Kevin Beaton; his paternal great-grandparents, Candace Brumagen-Barber (Joe) and Craig Pratt; his step-great-grandfather, Keith Hauser; his maternal great-great-grandparent, Diane Beaton; and his paternal great-great-grandmother, Elsie Brumagen; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was predeceased by his maternal grandfather, Michael Walder Jr.; his maternal great-grandparents, Michael and Carmella Josie Walder; his paternal great-grandparents, Bert and Mary Butler.
At the family’s request, arrangements are private and at the convenience of the family.
You have free articles remaining.
The family wishes to thank Lori Carte, Dr. Girling, the staff at the ER at Glens Falls Hospital, Irma and Jeff Hamblin, Chris and Theresa Walder, Maddex’s midwife, Sue Pantano and all the emergency response professionals for all their kindness and care given to Maddex.
The family suggests, in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donations to American SIDS Institute at sids.org.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.