Jan. 15, 1932—Feb. 4, 2021

HUDSON FALLS—Mabel I. Clear, longtime resident of Hudson Falls and the town of Kingsbury, passed away peacefully on February 4, 2021, at the age of 89, at The Home of the Good Shepherd, Saratoga Springs. Born on January 15, 1932, in Pawlet, VT, she was the daughter of the late Clayton and Jessie (Corey) Ballard.

It was often said by her family that Mabel was descended from some very tough and strong Vermont stock.

She was a graduate of Hudson Falls High School Class of 1949 and a faithful member of her classmates “49ers” luncheon group that met once a month for years.

Mabel married the love of her life, Richard, and shared a wonderful 48 years of marriage with him until his sudden passing in 1997. Together they were a true team and raised a family of six children at their home on Route 4, Kingsbury.

For almost 30 years, Mabel worked in the Hudson Falls Central School System. She began working for the Cafeteria Food Service at Hudson Falls High School and then transferred to Dix Avenue Elementary to become the School Secretary for the last 20 years of her career. She knew all the students who attended Dix Avenue and would greet them by name even years after her retirement in 1992.