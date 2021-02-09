Jan. 15, 1932—Feb. 4, 2021
HUDSON FALLS—Mabel I. Clear, longtime resident of Hudson Falls and the town of Kingsbury, passed away peacefully on February 4, 2021, at the age of 89, at The Home of the Good Shepherd, Saratoga Springs. Born on January 15, 1932, in Pawlet, VT, she was the daughter of the late Clayton and Jessie (Corey) Ballard.
It was often said by her family that Mabel was descended from some very tough and strong Vermont stock.
She was a graduate of Hudson Falls High School Class of 1949 and a faithful member of her classmates “49ers” luncheon group that met once a month for years.
Mabel married the love of her life, Richard, and shared a wonderful 48 years of marriage with him until his sudden passing in 1997. Together they were a true team and raised a family of six children at their home on Route 4, Kingsbury.
For almost 30 years, Mabel worked in the Hudson Falls Central School System. She began working for the Cafeteria Food Service at Hudson Falls High School and then transferred to Dix Avenue Elementary to become the School Secretary for the last 20 years of her career. She knew all the students who attended Dix Avenue and would greet them by name even years after her retirement in 1992.
Mabel enjoyed walking her favorite route in Hudson Falls with Richard, sewing, doing needlepoint projects, putting together puzzles, reading and playing cards. She especially enjoyed the garden that she and Richard planted every year. She would preserve the tasty produce that Richard always joked that he grew with “his own hands” and many years a hundred quarts of tomatoes would be canned and promptly consumed by the next spring. Their shared love of gardening culminated in a 10 year commercial greenhouse project called Mabrich Farms, which each year produced thousands of pounds of hydroponic tomatoes for local supermarkets.
What Mabel loved the most was spending time with her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mabel and Richard attended almost every sporting activity that their grandchildren participated in and they enjoyed every minute.
In addition to caring for her active family, Mabel also found the time and energy to be a Republican Committee member which was an elected position, a fundraiser organizer for the March of Dimes and a 4H Club Co-Leader.
She was predeceased by her son, Joseph; her grandson James Daly; and her sisters: Dorothy Underwood and Norma Whitney.
Mabel is survived by her five daughters: Janet Daly and her husband James, Jean Breski, Judy Centerbar, Joan Ryan, Jeriann Aiken and her husband John; along with her grandchildren: Matthew Centerbar, Michelle Centerbar, Shannon Daly Gorr, Meaghan Daly, Peter Matte, Richard Matte, Amanda Matte Beecher, Christopher Matte, Josh Ryan, Heidi Ryan, Justin Ryan and Jake Ryan; 21 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law: Patricia John and June Harvey McGrath; and brother-in-law, Peter Clear; and many nieces and nephews.
All of Mabel’s family cherished her and are feeling her loss deeply. She was truly an amazing wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who was there for her family always.
In order to assure the safety of all during the pandemic it has been decided by the family that a graveside service will be held during the spring.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in remembrance of Mabel Clear to Cornerstone Soup Kitchen and Food Pantry, PO Box 381, Hudson Falls, NY 12839.
The family would like to thank the staffs at The Home of the Good Shepherd Residences in Moreau and Saratoga Springs for the loving care that they provided for their Mother over the last year and a half.
Arrangements are under the direction of Carleton Funeral Home, 68 Main Street, Hudson Falls, NY 12839.
