May 15, 1936—Sept. 1, 2022

GREENWICH — Mabel H. Keays, 86, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at her home while making her famous potato salad.

She was born May 15, 1936, in Pittstown, NY, to the late Frank and Edythe (Banker) Humphrey.

Mabel was a faithful member of the Centenary United Methodist Church and member of the Cambridge Valley Order of the Eastern Star and United Methodist Women. She served as the church secretary for many years, was a certified lay speaker and taught Sunday school for 17 years.

She was employed as an account clerk at the former Pleasant Valley Infirmary. Mabel was a hard worker her entire life, lessons learned from growing up on a chicken farm.

She was a wonderful mother and person and was always giving of her time. She always could be found volunteering at the church or giving others rides to doctors’ appointments. She enjoyed knitting, donating her creations to those who needed them. In her free time, she enjoyed canning vegetables, pickles, tomatoes, chili sauce and corn salsa.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Preston Keays, whom she married on March 6, 1954; as well as her daughter, Barbara Keays.

She is survived by her longtime companion, Butch Barbur; children: Daniel (Diane) Keays of NM, Gerald Keays, Ronald Keays, Thomas (Sherry) Keays, and Karen Robison all of Greenwich; 13 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Mabel will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, at the Centenary United Methodist Church, Greenwich, with the Rev. Melissa Weatherwax officiating. Burial will follow in the Greenwich Cemetery. A reception for family and friends will follow her burial in the church basement.

Family and friends may call from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. prior to her service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the United Methodist Christian Retreat at Skye Farm Camp, 1884 E. Schroon River Road, Warrensburg, NY, 12885.

Online condolences and messages to the family may be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com