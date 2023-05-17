Feb. 1, 1941—March 22, 2023

FORT EDWARD — M. Stuart Bennett, 82, passed away on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at the Glens Falls Hospital.

Born on Feb. 1, 1941, in Fort Edward, he was the son of the late Millard and Lillian (Weaver) Bennett.

Stuart retired from Queensbury High School as an Earth Science teacher. He married the love of his life Sarah (Morris) Bennett on April 23, 1972, in Fort Edward. She passed away on March 1, 2015. After Sarah’s death, Stuart volunteered for several years at the Warren Center.

Besides his parents and wife, he was also predeceased by siblings: David P. Bennett, and Joan M. Bennett, as well as his stepsons: Dennison Burdick and Dale Burdick.

Left to cherish his memory include his son, Mark Bennett; his siblings: Nancy Brockway (Larry), and Marcia Guffey; his grandchildren: Daniel, Anita, and Olivia Bennett; his stepsons: Dean Burdick (Jeanna) and Daryl Burdick (Sherry); his stepdaughters-in-law: Debbie Burdick and Diane Burdick; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins, and many step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.

Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at the Church of the Messiah, 296 Glen Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801 with Mother Jean DeVaty officiating.

Rite of Committal with military honors will take place following Mass at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Fort Edward, NY.

Memorial donations in Stuart’s name can be made to a charity of one’s choice.

