M/Sgt. John L. Reese, USAF

Aug. 27, 1933—Aug. 30, 2022

QUEENSBURY — After a long illness, John “Jack” “Willie” Reese, peacefully passed away on Aug. 30, 2022.

Born and raised in Fort Edward, he was the son of Jesse O. Reese and Daisy (Benware) Reese.

Jack was a 1952 graduate of Fort Edward High School, where he excelled in football, basketball and track.

After graduation, he enlisted and proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force.

In 1955, he married his high school sweetheart, Mary Ellen (McDermott) Benway, of Queensbury.

The Air Force became their new life. Jack’s Air Force career assignments took him to Kwajalein Island, South Pacific; Malstrom AFB, Montana; Wheelus AFB, Tripoli, North Africa. In 1974, he retired from Scott AFB, Illinois and moved back to Queensbury to be near family.

Upon his return to the area, he worked for the Town of Queensbury Water Department and Queensbury School District, while completing his associate’s degree at SUNY Adirondack.

He retired from the U.S. Postal Service in 1995.

His greatest joy was spending time with his family, traveling to all their sporting events, school concerts and numerous family vacations.

He had a keen interest and passion for genealogy and spent countless hours researching the history of the Reese/McDermott/Benware/Benway families.

Jack loved sharing his endless wisdom, with his twinkling blue eyes and big smile and looked forward to his next great debate over anything!

Jack is predeceased by his brother, Vincent Benware, and sister, Joanne Reese Williams. His sisters-in-law: Ronnie Benware, Maxine Reese and Rae Shults-Reese; his brother-in-law, Leo Williams and his nephews: Michael and Mark Williams.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Ellen Reese; his children: Kimberly Sawyer (Scott) and John T. Reese. He was “Poppy Jack” to his beloved grandchildren: Karissa Sawyer and Dr. Jeffrey Sawyer (Jenna); and his great-grandchildren: Kennedy and Jackson Sawyer.

Other survivors include his brothers: Thomas Reese and Edward Reese; his sisters: Priscilla Suprise (Cordy) and Nancy Monsour (Ted); along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Graveside service with full military honors will be held at noon on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022 at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville, NY.

There are no calling hours scheduled.

The family would like to thank Sister Donna; Dr. Mihindu; the staff at DCI dialysis; Glens Falls Center; Dr. Tedesco and Glens Falls Hospital Nurses for their care and compassion over the years.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Adirondack Vets House.

