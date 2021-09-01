Oct. 10, 1930—Aug. 29, 2021

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — M. Ione Mulford, 90, of South Glens Falls, went into the arms of the Lord on Sunday, August 29, 2021 at Wesley Health Care Center in Saratoga Springs, with her family by her side.

Born on October 10, 1930 in Warrensburg, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Susie (Barber) Wood.

Ione graduated from Warrensburg Central School in 1949 and continued her education at Albany State Teachers College and Albany Business College.

In 1952, she married Charles W. Mead. He passed away in 1959.

On November 14, 1962, she married Homer Mulford at Warrensburg Methodist Church. They were married for many wonderful years before he passed away.

She was a member of the Oak Leaf Chapter of the Warren County Home Bureau.

Even though she had years of education and could have done anything, Ione chose to carry out the most important thing in her life. And that was to be a mother to her two daughters. Ione felt it was important to be a stay at home mom and was proud to raise her children. She loved cooking and baking and will be remembered for her pies, cakes and cookies.