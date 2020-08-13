May 16, 1951 — Aug. 9, 2020
QUEENSBURY — Lynn Marie McCullough, 69, of Queensbury, was called home, on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020.
Born on May 16, 1951 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Shirley (Ashe) Bordeau.
While growing up, Lynn was an avid horsewoman, who loved going to rodeos to watch her father compete. Later in life, she loved riding horses at her uncle’s farm in Fort Edward.
After graduating from Hudson Falls High School, her first job was working at Montgomery Wards in Queensbury and then she moved to various other jobs in the area. While spending a long weekend with her cousin in New Jersey, Lynn met and fell in love with her blind date and future husband, James McCullough. The long weekend turned into 34 years in New Jersey. While living there, she began her working career at Terre Company, then working as the Secretary to the Board of Education in Pompton Plains, New Jersey, office administrator at DuPont and finally retiring from AgFa, a divestiture of DuPont. Throughout her career of working full time, Lynn sold Mary Kay Products on her time off. Following her retirement, she and her husband, James moved to Queensbury, a promise he made to her years before.
In 1988, Lynn and James purchased their summer camp on Hadlock Pond. They spent 13 wonderful years there, boating and fishing, making new friends and entertaining old acquaintances. After selling the camp, they made fond memories taking fun cruises.
Lynn was an avid volunteer and a great supporter of the Glens Falls Elks Lodge #81. As years progressed in Elkdom, she became involved in the administration, and in 2019 was elected Esteemed Lecturing Knight and in 2020 Lynn took the role of Esteemed Leading Knight, until her passing.
Lynn was a fighter. In 1996 she was diagnosed and through the years, battled breast cancer. Always optimistic in her fight and never feeling sorry for herself, Lynn worked hard to become healthy. Throughout her life, she will be remembered as kind, compassionate, levelheaded, and never losing her cool.
She also had a huge heart. In 2016, Lynn sponsored a benefit for her godson, Otto Miller, a Queensbury hockey player who was injured in an accident. The benefit that she organized provided Otto with wheels that he used for his independence. The Queensbury Hockey Team, Pink the Rink honored both Lynn and Jim, twice as they were both battling cancer. In 2015 they were honored by Otto Miller and in 2020 by Ian Miller.
Survivors include her loving husband and soulmate, James McCullough of Queensbury; her brother, Richard Bordeau and his wife, Marilyn of Queensbury; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends may call on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls. Due to the pandemic, 40 people are allowed in the funeral home at one time and face masks and social distancing are required.
At 1 p.m. on Saturday, a Lodge of Sorrow service will be provided by the Glens Falls Elks Lodge # 81. A Funeral Service will follow at Lodge of Sorrow service at 1:30 PM at the funeral home.
The Rite of Committal will follow the funeral at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Fort Edward.
Following the cemetery service, everyone is welcome to the Glens Falls Elks Lodge #81 to celebrate Lynn’s life.
Her family wishes to thank all the professionals at the C.R. Wood Cancer Center for their compassion and wonderful care. James would also like to take this opportunity to extend his deepest gratitude to all the friends, family and High Peaks Hospice for their assistance and care during an exceedingly difficult time. When he needed help the most, the good lord sent two angels, of which are also close friends and happen to be nurses, Nancy and Cathy. The loving care they extended to Lynn and me will never be forgotten.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to C.R. Wood Cancer Center, 102 Park Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.