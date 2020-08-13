Lynn Marie McCullough

After graduating from Hudson Falls High School, her first job was working at Montgomery Wards in Queensbury and then she moved to various other jobs in the area. While spending a long weekend with her cousin in New Jersey, Lynn met and fell in love with her blind date and future husband, James McCullough. The long weekend turned into 34 years in New Jersey. While living there, she began her working career at Terre Company, then working as the Secretary to the Board of Education in Pompton Plains, New Jersey, office administrator at DuPont and finally retiring from AgFa, a divestiture of DuPont. Throughout her career of working full time, Lynn sold Mary Kay Products on her time off. Following her retirement, she and her husband, James moved to Queensbury, a promise he made to her years before.