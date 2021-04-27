Lynn Marie Havlicek Smith

Lynn was a graduate of Mohonasen High School. Lynn married Alan Smith in April, 1969. She later earned her degree in Hotel and Restaurant Management from SCCC, in 1999. They were a presenting couple for Worldwide Marriage Encounter for 18 years. After retiring from the telecommunications industry, Lynn began fulfilling her dream of having a Bed and Breakfast. Alynn’s Butterfly Inn opened in 1999 in a beautiful 1700’s farmhouse on a scenic property in Warrensburg. Lynn was a gracious host to travelers from near and far, including every European capitol. Guests returned often for Lynn’s gourmet breakfasts and the inviting atmosphere she and Al created. She enjoyed yoga classes on the Florida beach, continuing her lifelong enjoyment of the water from years spent along Sacandaga Lake, and vacations on Cape Cod.