Feb. 8, 1949—April 12, 2021
VENICE, FL—Lynn Marie Havlicek Smith, 72, passed away on Monday, April 12, 2021 in Venice, FL.
Born on February 8, 1949 in Schenectady, daughter of the late Rudolph Havlicek and Evelyn Pauling Havlicek DeLuccia. She was the step-daughter of Peter DeLuccia.
Lynn was a graduate of Mohonasen High School. Lynn married Alan Smith in April, 1969. She later earned her degree in Hotel and Restaurant Management from SCCC, in 1999. They were a presenting couple for Worldwide Marriage Encounter for 18 years. After retiring from the telecommunications industry, Lynn began fulfilling her dream of having a Bed and Breakfast. Alynn’s Butterfly Inn opened in 1999 in a beautiful 1700’s farmhouse on a scenic property in Warrensburg. Lynn was a gracious host to travelers from near and far, including every European capitol. Guests returned often for Lynn’s gourmet breakfasts and the inviting atmosphere she and Al created. She enjoyed yoga classes on the Florida beach, continuing her lifelong enjoyment of the water from years spent along Sacandaga Lake, and vacations on Cape Cod.
She was known for her warm smile, positivity and strength, throughout her life and while living with illness.
She was predeceased by her father, Rudolph Havlicek (1984); mother, Evelyn Pauling Havlicek DeLuccia (2012); and step-father, Peter DeLuccia (2018).
Survivors include husband, Alan Smith; son, Brian Smith (Sarah); daughter, Traci Peters (Nigel); grandson, Isaiah; sister, Karen Hordowick (Douglas); brothers-in-law: Richard Smith (Charlene); Dennis Smith (Jan); and Roger Smith (Marie); and many nieces and nephews.
Lynn’s family thanks her many friends, family, and myriad medical staff who’ve provided wonderful care.
In lieu of flowers, donations suggested to the American Cancer Society.
Memorial Service will be at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, May 17, 2021, Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church, 50 Mohican Street, Lake George, N.Y. Face masks and social distancing required.
