March 8, 1952 — Jan. 27, 2020
CORINTH — Lynn M. Harney, (67 years young), of Ash Street, had a divine appointment to keep on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 at Saratoga Hospital. With her family by her side, singing “I can Only Imagine,” Lynn left joyfully, to see it all with her own eyes.
Born on March 8, 1952 in Saratoga Springs, Lynn was the daughter of the late Lawrence “Buck” and Madeline (Hull) Williams. She graduated from Corinth High School in 1970.
On May 15, 1983 she married her husband, David C. Harney in Corinth. They were married for 36 years and raised two children together.
Lynn was a waitress at Jack’s Place, then a pre-school teacher at Gateway Church in Corinth; she then worked at Stewart’s Shops for several years before she retired. Odds are, if you met her on the job, you were greeted with a warm smile and shared a laugh.
An active volunteer in the community, Lynn was a member and former secretary and treasurer of Memories on Wheels Car Club. She was also a founding member of Gateway Church in Corinth; she gave her life to Jesus and the church was blessed by her dedication.
Lynn was legendary when it came to playing games. She loved playing bingo with her family. No matter what the event, if there was a game played, she would somehow win. Lynn knew how to light up a room.
Delighted by her family, Lynn also had a remarkable capacity for others. There is a generation of children in her community who grew up, not related to her by blood, but confident that “Grandma Harney” had a place for them in her heart.
Besides her parents, she was predeceased by siblings, Pat Miller, Joyce Allen, Sally Fink, and Lawrence “Buzz” Williams.
She is deeply missed by her loving husband; two children, Jenna L. Brooks (Rob) of Corinth and Justin Harney (Nichole) of Warrensburg; seven grandchildren, Dillon, Nate, Xavier, Zachary, Landyn, Logan, and Maddox; two siblings, Brenda Falkenbury of Corinth and Gary Williams (Pat) of Corinth; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.
Lynn’s celebration of life will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Gateway Church, 97 Hamilton Ave., Corinth with the Pastor Wade Petteys, officiating.
Burial will be in the spring at Corinth Rural Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
The family wishes to thank the staff at the ALS Center at St. Peter’s Hospital, and the staff on A3 at Saratoga Hospital for their kindness and compassionate care during Lynn’s illness, and our close friends and family for all their prayers and support.
The family suggests in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donations to Gateway Church, PO Box 283, Corinth, NY 12822.
