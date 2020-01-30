March 8, 1952 — Jan. 27, 2020

CORINTH — Lynn M. Harney, (67 years young), of Ash Street, had a divine appointment to keep on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 at Saratoga Hospital. With her family by her side, singing “I can Only Imagine,” Lynn left joyfully, to see it all with her own eyes.

Born on March 8, 1952 in Saratoga Springs, Lynn was the daughter of the late Lawrence “Buck” and Madeline (Hull) Williams. She graduated from Corinth High School in 1970.

On May 15, 1983 she married her husband, David C. Harney in Corinth. They were married for 36 years and raised two children together.

Lynn was a waitress at Jack’s Place, then a pre-school teacher at Gateway Church in Corinth; she then worked at Stewart’s Shops for several years before she retired. Odds are, if you met her on the job, you were greeted with a warm smile and shared a laugh.

An active volunteer in the community, Lynn was a member and former secretary and treasurer of Memories on Wheels Car Club. She was also a founding member of Gateway Church in Corinth; she gave her life to Jesus and the church was blessed by her dedication.