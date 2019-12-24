April 10, 1953 — Dec. 21, 2019

BRANT LAKE — Lynn L. Monroe, 66, died Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 unexpectedly at Glens Falls Hospital surrounded by her family.

Born April 10, 1953 in Glens Falls she was the daughter of Lawrence and Marjorie (Lanfear) Langworthy.

Lynn was employed for many years at the Brant Lake Diner and at Stewarts. Lynn enjoyed cooking, taking rides in the car with her husband and her black labs. She was an avid fan of the New York Mets.

She enjoyed her nightly talks with her grandson, Collin, and the family Holiday Pie Party that was started by her mother and now is hosted by her niece, Stacey Webster. Lynn will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by two brothers, Donald and Roger Langworthy, and two sisters, Katherine Perry and Carol Fuller.

Survivors include her husband of 47 years, Wayne Monroe of Brant Lake; two sons, Michael Monroe of Brant Lake, Jeff (Jessica) Monroe of Warrensburg; two brothers, Paul (Karen ) Langworthy of Warrensburg, Stan (Sharon) Langworthy of Glens Falls; four grandsons, Collin Monroe, Tanner Monroe, Abram Monroe, and Kahlen Monroe; and many nieces and nephews.