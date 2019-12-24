April 10, 1953 — Dec. 21, 2019
BRANT LAKE — Lynn L. Monroe, 66, died Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 unexpectedly at Glens Falls Hospital surrounded by her family.
Born April 10, 1953 in Glens Falls she was the daughter of Lawrence and Marjorie (Lanfear) Langworthy.
Lynn was employed for many years at the Brant Lake Diner and at Stewarts. Lynn enjoyed cooking, taking rides in the car with her husband and her black labs. She was an avid fan of the New York Mets.
She enjoyed her nightly talks with her grandson, Collin, and the family Holiday Pie Party that was started by her mother and now is hosted by her niece, Stacey Webster. Lynn will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
Besides her parents, she was predeceased by two brothers, Donald and Roger Langworthy, and two sisters, Katherine Perry and Carol Fuller.
Survivors include her husband of 47 years, Wayne Monroe of Brant Lake; two sons, Michael Monroe of Brant Lake, Jeff (Jessica) Monroe of Warrensburg; two brothers, Paul (Karen ) Langworthy of Warrensburg, Stan (Sharon) Langworthy of Glens Falls; four grandsons, Collin Monroe, Tanner Monroe, Abram Monroe, and Kahlen Monroe; and many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at Horicon Baptist Church, 6616 state Route 8, Brant Lake. Funeral services will follow at 6 p.m. at the church.
Spring interment will be at Brant Lake Cemetery in Brant Lake.
Lynn's family would like to thank the Horicon Volunteer Fire Department, North Warren Emergency Squad and Glens Falls Hospital Emergency Room and ICU for their professional care and kindness.
Memorials may be made to Horicon Fire Department, P.O. Box120, Brant Lake NY 12815 or North Warren Emergency Squad, P.O. Box 323, Chestertown, NY 12817.
Arrangements are entrusted to Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc. 9 Pine St., Chestertown, NY 12817.
