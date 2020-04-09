× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

Oct. 24, 1943 — April 7, 2020

SOUTH GLENS FALLS/DEBARY, FL — Lynn Elizabeth (O’Leary) Burlett, 76, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Glens Falls Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

Born on Oct. 24, 1943, in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late George and Beatrice (Constantineau) O’Leary.

Lynn graduated from Hudson Falls High School in June of 1963. One week later on June 29, Lynn married the love of her life, Raymond Francis Burlett Sr., at St. Mary’s Church in Hudson Falls. It was love at first sight and they spent 56 years together until his passing on Feb. 8, 2019.

Lynn was a member of the Red Hats Society. For many years Lynn enjoyed camping with family and friends at Fish Creek. Lynn and Raymond enjoyed 20 plus years wintering in Florida. She would often be seen on the back seat of their red trike. While spending their winters in Florida she enjoyed her craft clubs with her Debary friends and time at the clubhouse. Lynn would never turn down helping anyone in need. She was the matriarch of the family, lovingly known as “Meme” to the grandchildren she adored.