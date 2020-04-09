Oct. 24, 1943 — April 7, 2020
SOUTH GLENS FALLS/DEBARY, FL — Lynn Elizabeth (O’Leary) Burlett, 76, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Glens Falls Hospital surrounded by her loving family.
Born on Oct. 24, 1943, in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late George and Beatrice (Constantineau) O’Leary.
Lynn graduated from Hudson Falls High School in June of 1963. One week later on June 29, Lynn married the love of her life, Raymond Francis Burlett Sr., at St. Mary’s Church in Hudson Falls. It was love at first sight and they spent 56 years together until his passing on Feb. 8, 2019.
Lynn was a member of the Red Hats Society. For many years Lynn enjoyed camping with family and friends at Fish Creek. Lynn and Raymond enjoyed 20 plus years wintering in Florida. She would often be seen on the back seat of their red trike. While spending their winters in Florida she enjoyed her craft clubs with her Debary friends and time at the clubhouse. Lynn would never turn down helping anyone in need. She was the matriarch of the family, lovingly known as “Meme” to the grandchildren she adored.
Left to cherish her memory include her children, Debra (Vincent) Shay, and Raymond (Valerie) Burlett Jr.; her grandchildren, Jessica (John) Casey, Kayla Mound, Victoria (Brian) Cisneros, Olivia Burlett, Oliver Caron and Nora Caron; her great-grandchildren, John Eggleston, Layna Sheppard, Brennan Casey and Rowan Cisneros; her sisters, Joyce (T.W.) Cease, Cathy (Terry) Kestner and Maureen (Tom) Rossi; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Due to the recent health crisis no public services will be held at this time. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations in Lynn’s memory can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Dr. Quaresima, the Emergency Room Staff at Glens Falls Hospital, especially Dr. Bachman, nurse Jen and all the care and compassion they gave Lynn and her family.
“I love you a bushel and a peck
A bushel and a peck and a hug around the neck
A hug around the neck and a barrel and a heap
A barrel and a heap and I’m talkin’ in my sleep”
Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.
To view Lynn’s Book of Memories and post online condolences, please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.