May 29, 1950—June 26, 2022
FORT ANN — Lynn A. Steves, 72, of Fort Ann passed away Sunday, June 26, 2022 unexpectedly in his home. Born May 29, 1950 In Glens Falls. He had a great love for baseball, golfing and hunting. His favorite baseball team was the Yankees.
Lynn is survived by his son Thomas Steves and his wife Megan; his daughter Jessica Steves and her wife Katie; his son Matthew Steves and his wife Kara; his grandchildren: Rita, Lily and Lucas; his twin sister Louise Wooddell, her husband Mike; his brother Roy Steves and his wife Barb; along with many nieces and nephews.
Friends and family may call on Thursday, June 30, 2022 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Mason Funeral Home, 18 George St., Fort Ann. A private burial will be held at a later date.
