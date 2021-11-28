April 18, 1964—Nov. 24, 2021

GLENS FALLS — Lynn A. Sawyer, 57, of Glens Falls, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021 at Riverside Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation in Castleton on Hudson, NY after a long battle with cancer.

She was born in Glens Falls and was the daughter of the late Donald W. and Sue Ann Myette Sawyer Sr. and sister of the late Michelle Bolt. Lynn enjoyed traveling extensively throughout the United States.

She is survived by her longtime companion, Henry Knoblauch; her daughter, Elizabeth Perry (David) Roseberger; grandsons: Stephen and Jacob Roseberger; and her brother, Donald Sawyer.

Funeral services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of the Resurrection, 35 Boltwood Avenue, Castleton, NY 12033. To leave a message of condolence for the family, visit www.CannonFuneral.com