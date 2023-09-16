March 23, 1951—Sept. 12, 2023

CHESTERTOWN—Lynda J. Rose, 72, died unexpectedly Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at her home.

Born March 23, 1951 in Hartford, CT. Her hobbies included decorating her home for all the holidays, garage sales, and collecting dolls.

She is predeceased by her husband, Anthony R. Rose, Sr.

Survivors include two sons: Anthony R. Rose, Jr., James A. (April) Rose; two daughters: Christina (Steven) Turner, Serena (Jamie) Bouchard; one brother, Ronald Olden; two sisters: Dianna (Frank) Marotta, Robin Olden; also nine grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Graveside service will be 12:00 PM Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Chester Rural Cemetery, State Route 9, Chestertown, NY .

Arrangements are entrusted to Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc., 9 Pine St., Chestertown, NY 12817.