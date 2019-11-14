Aug. 31, 1947 — Nov. 8, 2019
QUEENSBURY — Lynda C. Goodness, 72, peacefully passed away at home in her sleep on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019.
Born on Aug. 31, 1947 in Ticonderoga, she was the daughter of John Patrick and Agnes Dye Carney.
Lynda graduated from Vermont College in Montpelier, Vermont in 1969. Soon after, she married her best friend and love of her life, Goody Goodness. They began their family in Lake George, moving to Saratoga in 1977, where they raised their two children, Paul and Katie, for nearly 40 years. Last year, they moved closer to their Adirondack roots in Queensbury.
Lynda retired from Ballston Spa City School District as an administrative assistant, where she touched many lives and made lifelong friends. In her retirement, she enjoyed being a member of the Ballston Spa VFW Auxiliary, Post 358 and the Lake George American Legion Auxiliary, Post 374.
Her greatest enjoyment was watching her family grow and spending time with her grandchildren, Hannah, Jack and JT.
Lynda was predeceased by her mother and father, Agnes and JP Carney of Ticonderoga; her sisters, Mary Hurlburt of Princeton Junction, New Jersey and Jane Crafts of Warren, Vermont.
Survivors include her husband, Lynn M.R. Goodness of Queensbury; her son, Paul Goodness (Meghan) of Syracuse; her daughter, Kate Francis (Josh) of Hudson Falls; her brother, Patrick Carney (Anna,) previously of Ticonderoga and now Port St. Lucie, Florida; her sister, Suzy Haas (Brian) of Burlington, Vermont; Goody’s sister, Gay (Roger) Smith of Lake George; and brother-in-law, Hank Hurlburt of Princeton Jounction, New Jersey. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Hannah and Jackson Goodness of Syracuse and John Francis of Hudson Falls; as well as many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be celebrated at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 18, at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.
Family and friends are invited to calling hours from 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 18, at the funeral home.
Burial will be held privately at Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery for the family.
Those who wish to send a remembrance in her name to the American Heart Association, Capital Region Branch, 4 Atrium Dr. Suite 100, Albany, NY 12205; or Hortense & Louis Rubin Dialysis Center, 59C Myrtle St., Saratoga, NY 12866.
Those who wish may make online condolences by visiting our website at sbfuneralhome.com.
