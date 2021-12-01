Lyman R. Burch

Oct. 15, 1940 - Nov. 22, 2021

GRANVILLE — Lyman Richard Burch, age 81, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, November 22, 2021.

Lyman was born on October 15, 1940 in Hebron, NY the son of the late Elmer and Lettie (Barrett) Burch.

He was employed throughout his life at several quarries in the Granville area as a Pitman. He was an avid Hank Williams, Sr. and George Jones fan. He loved spending his free time working on cars or more specifically, anything that involved a motor, preferably alongside his neighbor and good friend, Robert VanGuilder. Lyman loved spending time with his family and cherished gatherings during the holidays.

Lyman was predeceased by his parents, his siblings Clarence, Elmer, Jr., Wayne and an infant brother, Lester, Helen Baker, Pauline Baker, Shirley Breault, an infant sister, Mary Jane, one grandchild, Brian and his lifelong best friend, Edward Matteson.

Lyman is survived by his partner of 45 years Jane Reynolds; their children: Kathleen Clary (Chris) of Granville, Tammy Casey of Lake Luzerne, Raymond Burch of Granville; and grandchildren: Katelyne Harwood, Ericia Zellars and Kade Burch. Lyman is also survived by his ex-wife, Pearl Greene; and their children: Michael (Donna) of Salem, Kevin of SC and Brian of Salem; and grandchildren: Nicholas, Heather, Olan, Katie, Dustin, and Jonathan Burch; and four great-grandchildren. Also left to cherish his memory are his sisters: Ruth Bennett, Patricia McClure, Betty VanGuilder, Anna Andrews, Dora Winchell, and Marie Winchell; and his brothers: Charles Burch, Richard Burch, and Donald Burch.

At Lyman's request, there will be no calling hours. Graveside services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

