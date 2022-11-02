Sept. 2, 1930—Oct. 31, 2022

BIDDEFORD, ME — Lyle E. Gregory, formerly of Melbourne Ave. in Hudson Falls, and more recently of Biddeford, ME, died peacefully after a short illness on Oct. 31, 2022.

Born on Sept. 2, 1930, in Ticonderoga, he was the son of the late Ernest and Neva (Gibbs) Gregory. Lyle traced his ancestry back to the 1600s and earlier from his English roots.

On Sept. 15, 1956, he married Rose Marie Buckley at the Church of St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s in Hudson Falls.

Lyle retired from the First National Bank, now known as TD Bank, in 1990, after 42 years of service. He held various positions within the bank, including auditor, and at the time of his retirement was the Operations Officer.

Lyle moved to Biddeford, ME to live near his daughter and her family in 2007 after his beloved wife, Rose Marie died.

He loved to walk in the woods and at the beach, listen to country music, garden, especially growing shallots and making raspberry jam for all to enjoy. Lyle loved to beat his daughter at bowling which he did earlier this year.

He is predeceased by his loving wife, Rose Marie, of 44 years.

Lyle is survived by his daughter, Karin A. Gregory Furman, her husband, Donald Furman of Biddeford; his step-granddaughter, Darrity Furman Lumb and her husband, Andy Lumb; his wonderful great-grandchildren: Emma and Zoey Lumb; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

There are no calling hours.

Lyle will be buried at St. Paul’s Cemetery next to his wife.

Anyone interested in making a donation may do so in his memory to the Friends of Saratoga State Park, 19 Roosevelt Drive, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 instead of flowers.

Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

