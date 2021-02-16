Nov. 13, 1927—Feb. 13, 2021

SARATOGA SPRINGS—Lydia Skiff, age 93, passed away February 13, 2021. She was born on November 13, 1927 in Easton to Frederick and Irene Batty.

Lydia graduated from Greenwich High School and Troy Business School. She worked for VanNess and Russell Law Firm in Greenwich and later was a keyboard operator for the state.

She was an avid reader, who enjoyed her Schenectady Gazette and library books, especially history and historical fiction. She kept her family updated about the local events and happenings in the area and helpful information she found, sending her children clippings from the Gazette. She liked her exercise class, yoga, bingo, and the musical groups that came to Home Of The Good Shepherd.

Lydia was a kind and gentle person, thoughtful and considerate of others. One of her favorite things to do was to sit and visit with people, sharing stories about her family, the farm she grew up on in Easton, and her experiences in Scotia. Neighbors became lifelong friends like Cathy and Pete Quinn. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother, easy for her grandchildren to talk to because she was so interested in their lives and her great grandchildren. Her joy was spending time with her family.