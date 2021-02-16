Nov. 13, 1927—Feb. 13, 2021
SARATOGA SPRINGS—Lydia Skiff, age 93, passed away February 13, 2021. She was born on November 13, 1927 in Easton to Frederick and Irene Batty.
Lydia graduated from Greenwich High School and Troy Business School. She worked for VanNess and Russell Law Firm in Greenwich and later was a keyboard operator for the state.
She was an avid reader, who enjoyed her Schenectady Gazette and library books, especially history and historical fiction. She kept her family updated about the local events and happenings in the area and helpful information she found, sending her children clippings from the Gazette. She liked her exercise class, yoga, bingo, and the musical groups that came to Home Of The Good Shepherd.
Lydia was a kind and gentle person, thoughtful and considerate of others. One of her favorite things to do was to sit and visit with people, sharing stories about her family, the farm she grew up on in Easton, and her experiences in Scotia. Neighbors became lifelong friends like Cathy and Pete Quinn. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother, easy for her grandchildren to talk to because she was so interested in their lives and her great grandchildren. Her joy was spending time with her family.
She treasured her friendships and the caring staff at Home Of The Good Shepherd. These compassionate people became a second family to her. Lydia and her sister had a special bond. Joan provided love and support and was a tremendous help, always there for her. Joan’s daughter Maureen and her husband Steve opened their hearts and home to Lydia. Mark Krug, a lifelong friend of Lydia’s son Joseph, always made sure to visit when he was in town and treat her to lunch and flowers.
Survivors include her children: Joan McGrath (Jim), Joseph Skiff (Brenda), and Ramon Skiff; grandchildren: Joey Skiff (Kate), Victoria Skiff, Kristin Coe (Greg), Michael McGrath, Thomas McGrath (Alyssa), and Ryan McGrath; great grandchildren: Jackson Coe, Thalia Coe, and Connor McGrath; nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Robert Skiff and her brother Frederick Batty.
Family and friends may call on Saturday, February 20, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.
A mass service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at St. Mary’s Church, 167 Milton Ave., Ballston Spa, NY 12020.
Interment will be held in Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, 2501 Troy Schenectady Rd, Schenectady, NY 12309 following the mass service.
In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Lydia can be made to the Open Door Mission, 226 Warren Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801
