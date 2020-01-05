Lydia Bitterly

Lydia was a nurse for many years at Glens Falls Hospital and later retired from Equinox Terrance. She always went above and beyond for her patients, their families and her coworkers. Her smile lit up every room that she walked into. She deeply touched the lives of everyone she knew. Lydia had a beautiful spirit, her beauty exuberated through her loving and caring heart. It wasn’t just her beauty on the outside, her beauty also came from within which captured the hearts of many. Lydia also loved gardening, cooking, biking, poetry and music. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends but most importantly she loved being a devoted mom and grandmother.