Jan. 19, 1945 — Jan. 1, 2020
QUEENSBURY — Lydia Bitterly, age 74, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 at home after a long battle of cancer. She was born on Jan. 19, 1945 in New York, New York, the daughter of the late Michael Genningsen and Tatiana Kolen Genningsen.
Lydia was a nurse for many years at Glens Falls Hospital and later retired from Equinox Terrance. She always went above and beyond for her patients, their families and her coworkers. Her smile lit up every room that she walked into. She deeply touched the lives of everyone she knew. Lydia had a beautiful spirit, her beauty exuberated through her loving and caring heart. It wasn’t just her beauty on the outside, her beauty also came from within which captured the hearts of many. Lydia also loved gardening, cooking, biking, poetry and music. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends but most importantly she loved being a devoted mom and grandmother.
Lydia is survived by her daughters, Lisa Funderburke and husband Chris, JoAnne Deyoe and husband Mike, Kathryn Martone and husband John; sister, Barbara Vacalopoulos; grandchildren, Brayton Deyoe, Caroline Deyoe; nephews, John and Nick Vacalopoulos; cousins, Jamie Macaluso, Carol Dalton, Olga Salvogie, Nina Solvogie, Jennifer Lamb and many friends who will miss her dearly.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at the Church of the Kings, 685 Bay Road, Queensbury.
Donations can be made in Lydia’s name to Rise Liberia, 685 Bay Road, Queensbury, NY 12804 or riseliberia.org.
Arrangements are under the direction of Compassionate Funeral Care, Inc., 402 Maple Ave., Saratoga Springs.
Service information
11:00AM
685 Bay Rd
Queensbury, NY 12804
