Nov. 4, 1925—Aug. 28, 2021
LAKE LUZERNE — Lydia B. Abbatantuono, 95, formerly of Fenway Drive, passed away Saturday evening, August 28, 2021 at Wesley Heath Care Center.
Born on November 4, 1925 in Brooklyn, she was the daughter of the late Ottavio and Antoinette (Frasetti) Bova. She was a graduate of New Utrecht High School in Brooklyn.
She married Vito Abbatantuono on July 13, 1946 in Brooklyn. Following Vito’s retirement in 1988, they moved to Lake Luzerne in 1992. Vito passed away on July 10, 2007, following 61 years of marriage.
Lydia enjoyed playing Bingo, playing slot machines, visiting the Racino in Saratoga Springs and decorating. She was a communicant of Holy Mother and Child and had been an active volunteer with seasonally decorating the church.
She was predeceased by her parents; her husband; a daughter, Loretta Abbatantuono; a brother, Louis Bova; sisters: Alisa Rinaldi, Rita Cetta, Elvira Urgo, and Lucy Mandell.
Survivors include her children: Linda (John) Wallas of Queensbury, Vito Abbatantuono, Jr. of Hadley; Anthony (Christine) Abbatantuono of North Port; eight grandchildren; many great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.
Funeral services will be conducted 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home with Fr. Ken Swain, officiating.
Burial will be in Holy Infancy Cemetery, Lake Luzerne.
To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.
