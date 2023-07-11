Lulu Belle VanAuken
Sept. 5, 1941 - July 8, 2023
LAKE LUZERNE - Lulu Belle VanAuken, 81, of Howe Road, passed away Saturday morning, July 8, 2023, at the Haynes House of Hope, Granville.
Born on September 5, 1941, in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late George and Elizabeth (McNeill) Cullen.
She married the love of her life, Herman VanAuken, on December 8, 1963, in Warrensburg.
Belle was a proud member of the Red Hat Society, various bowling leagues, and the Lake Luzerne Senior Citizens Club. She enjoyed watching the local wildlife, garage saling, eating at her favorite restaurants, scenic drives, watching her soaps, and socializing with family and friends.
In addition to her parents, Belle was predeceased by her two brothers: Edward Cullen and James Cullen; four sisters: Maxine Thew, Joan Smith, Rosalie James, and Mary James; and special niece, Stormy Isabel.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 59 years, Herman VanAuken; her two granddaughters: Elizabeth (Michael) Thompson and Laura (Nicholas) Davis; and several nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
Friends may call Wednesday, July 12, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.
Funeral Services will immediately follow the visitation.
A private burial will be in Corinth Rural Cemetery, Corinth.
Memorial contributions may be made, in loving memory of Belle, to Haynes House of Hope, 7187 State Route 149, Granville, NY 12832.
To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.
