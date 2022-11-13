Jan. 24, 1933—Nov. 10, 2022

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Luisa V. Cirelli, 89, passed away Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Albany Medical Center.

Born on Jan. 24, 1933, in Bologna, Italy she was the daughter of the late Giovanni and Argia (Landi) Serasini.

Luisa attended school during WWII. During the war, she started cooking at the age of 10 for her family and for the allied soldiers. Everything was made from scratch including her hand rolled pasta. She was an accomplished opera singer attending La Scala.

Growing up, Luisa went to work at 12 years old as a seamstress, sewed fur coats, and made clothes for her family.

Luisa was a true renaissance woman making a positive impact on every person she met. She was famous for her amazing food, becoming an entrepreneur, owning, and operating many restaurants including Villa Nova in Queensbury, Villa Luisa on Saratoga Lake and in Wilton, Luisa’s Italian Bistro in Moreau, and Betty Beaver’s in Moreau. Her restaurants became heavily synonymous with the Saratoga Racetrack where the owners and jockeys would enjoy her famous Italian food and singing.

On Feb. 10, 1952, Luisa married Dr. John J. Cirelli in Bologna, Italy. Eventually they settled in South Glens Falls where they raised their family. They were married 67 years before his passing on March 7, 2019.

She enjoyed competitive bowling, her motorcycle, riding horses, painting, ceramics, music, and spending time with her family. The family purchased a farm where she learned to be a farmer, mowing fields and bailing hay. Luisa was fluent in both Italian and English.

Luisa was a communicant of St. Michael’s Church in South Glens Falls.

She volunteered at St. Mary’s School for many years and supported the SGF Marathon Dance providing food for all the participants. Luisa organized the auxiliary hospital parties having everyone over to her summer home on Lake George.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her sister, Marisa Migliori; great-grandchild, Liam Cirelli; along with other loved family members.

Left to cherish her memory include her children: Dr. Stefano Cirelli (Debra), Michael Cirelli (Kathleen), Dr. Robert Cirelli (Jeniefer), Richard Cirelli, Lisa Ostrander (Kevin), and Eric Cirelli; her grandchildren: Ashley, Nicole, Michael, Anthony, James, Carlo, Nico, and Kailani Cirelli; as well as her great-grandchildren: Aydan, Jameson, and Lily Cirelli ; sister, Vanna Piana (Maurizio); nieces: Annalisa Piana and Cheryl Dethlefsen; nephews: Leonardo Piana, Marco Migliori, Giacomo Migliori, and Timothy Newton (Jeannie); along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Friends and family may call from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

A funeral Mass will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at St. Michael’s Church, 80 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls, NY 12803 with Rev. Guy A. Childs, Pastor, officiating.

Rite of committal will follow the Mass at 1 p.m. at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY 12871.

Memorial donations in Luisa’s memory can be made to Saratoga National Cemetery Honor Guard Association, 200 Duell Rd., Suite 1, Schuylerville, NY 12871.

To view Luisa’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.