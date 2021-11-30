Nov. 17, 1932—Nov. 27, 2021

BRANT LAKE — Luella M. “Bear” Bolton, 89, passed away on Saturday, November 27, 2021, at her home after a short, unexpected illness, surrounded by her family.

Born on November 17, 1932, she was the daughter of Harry M. and Edna M. (Hill) Pyle and a native of Brant Lake.

Luella was a member of the Methodist Church in Brant Lake.

Luella’s greatest joy in life was raising her loving family. Her favorite pastimes included reading, word search puzzles, adult coloring, sewing, and embroidery. Luella was an avid knitter and crocheter who enjoyed making and donating hats and mittens for Head Start and her grandchildren; lapghans for nursing homes, sick and elderly people in the surrounding communities and the Shriners Children’s Hospital in MA; hats for the nursery at GFH; and numerous items that provided smiles on people’s faces.

Luella was an amazing wife (to her recently deceased husband, Bert), Mom, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend.

Luella will be deeply missed by so many lives she touched. Luella’s family would like to extend a special heartfelt thanks to High Peaks Hospice. They were a Godsend the last few weeks of Luella’s life.

Luella is predeceased by her loving husband, Bert; parents; a son, Keith; a sister; and three son-in-laws.

She is survived by one son, Ricky (Amy) Bolton of Brant Lake, and five daughters: Debbie (Robert) Smith of Virginia, Diane Bolton Loika of Hudson Falls, Sandy Smith of Brant Lake, Hilda (Mike) Stacy Forand of Ticonderoga, Kelly Hayes of Brant Lake. She is also survived by 17 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

At Luella’s request, there will be no calling hours scheduled. A graveside service will be Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Brant Lake Cemetery with Rev. Flossie Bates officiating.

