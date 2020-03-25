Luella (Jones) Elder
Sept. 18, 1930 — March 23, 2020

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Luella (Jones) Elder passed away on March 23, 2020 at the Washington Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing. Luella was born in Clayville on Sept. 18, 1930, into a large farming family.

After graduating from New Berlin High School in 1949, Luella attended Childs Hospital School of Nursing in Albany, Class of 1950. She pursued her nursing career at the Glens Falls Hospital, where she remained a loyal employee until her retirement in December 1988. Throughout her career, Luella worked in many departments including labor and delivery, the medical floors, the burn unit, and finally, her favorite, the operating room. The physicians had a great respect for her skills and dedication to her patients. Luella passed on her passion for nursing to her youngest daughter.

Outside of nursing, Luella was constantly taking care of others. She was a dedicated mother of two beloved daughters, whom she raised as a single parent until marrying the love of her life, Paul S. Elder on Feb. 24, 1968. Paul and Luella’s marriage was the kind that people hope to have. They were the best of friends and did everything together. From their adventures of wintering in Florida, to more mundane activities like grocery shopping, Luella and Paul were rarely apart. When he died in November 2008, Luella remained markedly changed and broken-hearted without her “Paulie.”

She was predeceased by her father, Roy B. Jones; her mother, Lois (Kingsley) Jones; brothers, Anthony (Dorothy) Jones, Myron (Barbara) Jones, Francis Jones; sisters, Erma (Guy) Paddock, Julia (Paul) Curtis; as well as sister-in-law, Judith (Clifford) Jones; and brother-in-law, Erlo (Janette) Gould.

Left to cherish her memory, amazing “down home” farm cooking, and heirloom afghans are her two daughters, Darlene (Bill) Lavery, Linda (Tony) Cosentino; grandchildren, Joseph Lavery, Patrick Mandwelle, and Morgan (Nathan) Cosentino; and her beloved great-grandchildren, Victoria Derush and Lucas Cosentino.

She is also survived by her sisters, Marie (Arleigh) Hoyt, Janette Gould, Joy Beeching, Victoria (James) O’Brien; sister-in-law, Marion Elder; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Due to the recent health crisis no public services will be held. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Luella’s memory can be made S.P.C.A. of Upstate New York, 588 Queensbury Ave., Queensbury, NY 12804.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803. To view Luella’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuenralhome.com.

