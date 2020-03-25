Sept. 18, 1930 — March 23, 2020

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Luella (Jones) Elder passed away on March 23, 2020 at the Washington Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing. Luella was born in Clayville on Sept. 18, 1930, into a large farming family.

After graduating from New Berlin High School in 1949, Luella attended Childs Hospital School of Nursing in Albany, Class of 1950. She pursued her nursing career at the Glens Falls Hospital, where she remained a loyal employee until her retirement in December 1988. Throughout her career, Luella worked in many departments including labor and delivery, the medical floors, the burn unit, and finally, her favorite, the operating room. The physicians had a great respect for her skills and dedication to her patients. Luella passed on her passion for nursing to her youngest daughter.