Sept. 27, 1925—Feb. 19, 2021
CORINTH – Lucy N. Stark, 95, a longtime resident of Corinth, passed away Friday, Feb. 19, 2021 at her daughter Pearl’s home in Porter Corners, with her loving family by her side.
Born on Sept. 27, 1925 in Whitehall, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Marsalene (Bushea) Van Guilder.
Lucy attended Granville High School.
She married James A. “Grant” Sherman on Sept. 29, 1940 in Raceville and the couple briefly resided in Harford before moving to Corinth where they lived for many years. He passed away Oct. 21, 1985 following 45 years of marriage. She then married Leon Stark on Oct. 26, 1990 in Greenfield. He passed away on July 19, 1993.
Lucy was a longtime, active member of the Victory Bible Baptist Church of South Corinth.
She enjoyed puzzles, camping, reading and traveling. She also loved spending time with her family.
Besides her husbands and her parents; she was also predeceased by one daughter, Elaine Allen; and three sons-in-law: Donald Chandler, L. James Baker and Merrill Ladd; and her siblings: Edward, Arthur Thomas, Catherine, James, and Harry Van Guilder and Elizabeth Pixley Cooper.
Survivors include three daughters: Pearl Chandler of Porter Corners, Barbara Baker of Porter Corners and Evelyn Ladd of Strasburg, VA; nine grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; 45 great-great grandchildren; three siblings: Charles Van Guilder (Debbie) of Queensbury, Alfred Van Guilder (Rita) of South Glens Falls, and Mildred Munchback of Hagadron Mills; several nieces; nephews; cousins; and Oscar Ovitt who she raised like a son.
Due to the pandemic, services are private and at the convenience of the family. Friends may call from 5-7 p.m., Monday, Feb. 22, 2021 at the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.
The family wishes to give a special thanks to Leona Tye for her devotion to Lucy and to the family during her final days and thanks to Community Hospice of Saratoga for their kindness and compassionate care given to Lucy during her illness.
The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donations to Community Hospice of Saratoga, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.