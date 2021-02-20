Sept. 27, 1925—Feb. 19, 2021

CORINTH – Lucy N. Stark, 95, a longtime resident of Corinth, passed away Friday, Feb. 19, 2021 at her daughter Pearl’s home in Porter Corners, with her loving family by her side.

Born on Sept. 27, 1925 in Whitehall, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Marsalene (Bushea) Van Guilder.

Lucy attended Granville High School.

She married James A. “Grant” Sherman on Sept. 29, 1940 in Raceville and the couple briefly resided in Harford before moving to Corinth where they lived for many years. He passed away Oct. 21, 1985 following 45 years of marriage. She then married Leon Stark on Oct. 26, 1990 in Greenfield. He passed away on July 19, 1993.

Lucy was a longtime, active member of the Victory Bible Baptist Church of South Corinth.

She enjoyed puzzles, camping, reading and traveling. She also loved spending time with her family.

Besides her husbands and her parents; she was also predeceased by one daughter, Elaine Allen; and three sons-in-law: Donald Chandler, L. James Baker and Merrill Ladd; and her siblings: Edward, Arthur Thomas, Catherine, James, and Harry Van Guilder and Elizabeth Pixley Cooper.