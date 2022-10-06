April 20, 1939—Oct. 1, 2022

GANSEVOORT — Lucy E. Dunbar-Butler, 83, passed away Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Born April 20, 1939, in Whitehall, she was the daughter of the late Leon and Lucy (Austin) Rich.

She attended Whitehall High School through 1956 and received her GED in 1962.

Lucy became a communicant of St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church in Hudson Falls in 1962.

She was married to Richard Butler on July 12, 2003, at St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church by the late Rev. Francis Dunbar.

Lucy retired from The Post-Star in 2004 after 17 years of service. She was the editorials receptionist and had other responsibilities for daily, weekly and semi-weekly columns.

She enjoyed family get togethers, Bingo, day trips to Foxwoods, Turning Stone, and the races at Saratoga Harness Track.

In addition to her parents, Lucy was predeceased by her husband of 44 years, John B. Dunbar; baby daughter, Mary K. Dunbar; grandson, Angel Dunbar; daughter-in-law, Lisa C. Dunbar.

Left to cherish her memory include her husband, Richard Butler of Gansevoort; children: John J. Dunbar (Maryann) of Gansevoort, Michael F. Dunbar (Laurie) of Hudson Falls, Ann K. Dunbar of Troy, and Jeffrey G. Dunbar (Amy) of Hudson Falls; grandchildren: Kylie Hammond (Richard) of South Glens Falls, Sean Dunbar of South Glens Falls, Cody Dunbar of Hudson Falls, Brianna Waltz (Tyler) of Dresden, TN, Ryan Lisa Dunbar Therrien of Wynantskill, Jenna Dunbar of Hudson Falls, and John H. Dunbar of Hudson Falls.

Friends and family may call from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

A funeral Mass will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at St. Michael’s Church, 80 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

Rite of committal will follow the mass at Our Lady of Angels Cemetery in Whitehall.

The family would like to thank Community Hospice and family friend Maria for all their care and compassion the past few weeks. Memorial donations in Lucy’s memory can be made to Community Hospice of Saratoga, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga, NY 12866.

To view Lucy’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.