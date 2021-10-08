June 6, 1973—Oct. 5, 2021

FORT EDWARD — Lucretia “Pattie” (Euber) Knight, 48, passed away on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, unexpectedly at Albany Medical Center.

Born on June 6, 1973, in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Victor and Mary (Duell) Euber. She was lovingly raised by Daisy Duell and Mike Bombard.

On October 24, 2015, she married Jeffrey Knight in South Glens Falls.

Pattie enjoyed her dogs, family cookouts, camping, gambling, scratch-offs, decorating her home, drinking coffee, always working hard for her family to make sure everyone had whatever they needed, dressing up to have a date night with Jeff and spending time with her family and grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Pattie was predeceased by her son, Derick Pond, her children’s father, Craig Pond, several siblings, grandmother, Lilly Bell (Nan).

Left to cherish her memory include her husband, Jeffrey; her children: Robert (Ashley) Pond, Tesha (Austin) Heroux, Kristen (Kevin) Pond, Angel (Matt) Pond; stepdaughter, Lianne (Mike) Knight; grandchildren: Scarlett and Violet; her siblings: Robin (Eric) Alden, Emma (Vern) James, Cheryl (Tony) Ross, David Manney, Billy (Terry) Manney, Joey Manney; as well as several nieces, nephews; and cousins.