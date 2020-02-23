Lucretia Jane Klippel

Up until 1968, Jane fulfilled a key role as wife and mother, providing a stable home life, which included giving her grandfather a place to call home in his final years. Her husband’s untimely passing in 1968, after 18 years of marriage, left Jane as the head of the family, sole provider, and owner of the family business. Without a husband and father for her children, she was confronted with the enormous challenge of raising three sons on her own, which she embraced in a diligent and tireless manner. She often said, “You can say whatever you want about me, but don’t ever say anything bad about my boys.”

Jane sold the pharmacy business in 1971, retaining ownership of the building and continuing to work as a pharmacist in North Creek and Chestertown for many years. In 1984, her strong sense of community and recognition of the need for renewed pharmacy service in North Creek was the catalyst that has ensured a pharmacy presence to this day. This focus and initiative were indicative of Jane’s generosity and caring when it came to the quality of life for others.

