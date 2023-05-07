Dec. 26, 1942—April 26, 2023

DOVER, DE — It is with saddened hearts that we announce the passing of our mom, Lucretia Anne Pollack, 80, better known as “Keesa” on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, due to complications of Alzheimer’s disease.

She was born on Dec. 26, 1942, in Glens Falls, NY and spent her early years living with her grandmother, to which she often spoke of with fond memories and love.

Keesa grew up in Fenimore and graduated from South Glens Falls High School in 1961. After graduating, she married her love James Martin Pollack, our dad.

While he was in the Air Force, they moved a few times living in Massachusetts where they welcomed their first baby girl. After leaving the Air Force they lived in South Glens Falls and had their second girl. Eventually they would settle in Hartford, NY and yet again had girl number three.

Keesa held many jobs in her lifetime including being a telephone operator, working at GE and Mallinckrodt. She became a hairstylist, but her greatest joy came from being a mom and grandma.

Mom loved hosting big family dinners where she showed off her cooking skills and was fondly referred to as “the gravy queen” for her overabundance of gravy, she never wanted to run out.

She could always be found with a camera in hand never wanting to miss a moment to snap a photo and we teased her by calling her “Flash.” She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, ceramics, and especially camping in the Adirondack Mountains, either in our family tent in our younger years or traveling with dad in their RV between here and Florida making numerous friends along the way until Jim’s death in 2003.

It is Florida where she met her second love, Charles Waski and eventually moved to Dover, DE where she lived until her passing. We became a blended family with Charlie’s three children and grandchildren.

Keesa was predeceased by her parents, Leona and George Ernie Dashnaw, Sr.; her first husband, James Martin Pollack; sisters: Cynthia Durkee and Cheryl Winney; nephew, George E. Dashnaw III; her birth mother, Ruby Cox and stepson, Wayne Wasylkowski.

Left to cherish her memory is a very extensive family. Her husband Charlie Waski of Dover, DE; her three girls: Lori (Brian) Mercure of Hartford NY, Joanne (Tim) Cooper of South Glens Falls, NY, Jennifer (Joe Grailich) of Charleston, SC; eight grandchildren: Amber (Mark) Lindgren, Ashley (Brian) Girard, Matthew (Jaclyn) Mercure, Morgan Mercure and her significant other Tyler Williams, Gabrielle (Kyle) Seeley, Seth Cooper, Tyler (Elizabeth) Backus, Emily Lapan, her significant other Dany Abraham and Sara Grailich; eight great-grandchildren who referred to her as “GiGi”: Austin, Aiden, Jack, Josephine, Nicholas, Nolan, James, Jackson and a baby girl due in October; brother, George Ernest Dashnaw, Jr.; brothers-in-law: Thomas (Deb) Pollack, Glenn (Shelly) Pollack, Bernie (Linda) Winney; sister-in-law, Sharon Pollack; and several nephews and nieces.

Her and Charlie’s Delaware family: Tina (Tim) Shockley, Joe Waski, Diane Wasylkowski; their children who referred to mom as “Miss Keesa”: Lindsay, Jason, Samantha, Brittany, Jessica, Aaron, and Adam. The great-grandchildren: Ava, Arya, Nova, Brooks, Roman, Ethan, Josalynn, and London.

Anyone who knew Keesa could tell you she was happiest surrounded by her children and grandchildren. She was blessed with a big family whom all loved her very much.

We invite family and friends to join us in celebration of our mom and share any memories with us. We will be gathering at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY on Saturday, May 13, 2023 from 11 a.m. to noon followed by internment in Morningside Cemetery where she will be placed in her final resting place with dad.

In her memory we ask that you reach out to your family and tell them that you love them. The past is a memory, the future is never certain but today is a gift, that is why it is called the present. Cherish it!

Love and Miss you mom!

Lori, Joanne and Jennifer (your three girls)

To view Kessa’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.