April 6, 1941 — Jan. 11, 2020
VICTORY MILLS — Lucius “Junior” Hurlburt, 78, of Victory Mills, went into the arms of the Lord, to rejoin his wife, on Jan. 11, 2020, at Albany Medical Center.
Born on April 6, 1941 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Lucius and Tressa (Holcomb) Hurlburt.
Junior was a graduate of Whitehall High School and soon after graduation, he joined the U.S. Navy. Junior was very proud to have served his country. After his honorable discharge from the Navy, Junior worked as a chemical operator at the former Ciba Geigy in Queensbury and eventually retired from BASF, a chemical company in Rensselaer.
On July 9, 1983, Junior married the love of his life, Deborah Livingston, in Hudson Falls. They were married for 27 years when she passed away on Oct. 17, 2010.
In his younger years, Junior loved riding motorcycles and had a passion for collecting classic cars and American muscle cars. He also enjoyed listening and playing his guitar to bluegrass, country and Elvis music, solving crossword puzzles and watching lifetime movies. Although he had varied interests, the center of Junior’s life was his family. He would do anything and everything for them. Junior was so very proud of each and every one of them. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and brother, and will be missed.
Besides his parents and his wife, he was predeceased by his sister, Judy McKinney; his brothers, Lyle and Dwayne Hurlburt; and his great niece, Tressa.
Survivors include his children, Laura Lunt (Shane) of Granville and Megan Gonzalez of Glens Falls; his siblings, Gary Hurlburt (Peggy) of Fort Edward, Joan Ballard (Ed) of Granville, Ronnie Hurlburt of Granville and Edwin Hurlburt (Diane) of Queensbury; his grandchildren, Cain, Norman, Jr. and Alex Gonzalez and Amaya and Gideon Lunt; and several nieces and nephews.
Per Junior’s request, there will be no calling hours.
A celebration of Junior’s life will be at noon Saturday, Jan. 18, at his daughter, Laura Lunt’s home, 225 Guilder Hollow Road in Granville.
Burial will be in the spring at Moss Street Cemetery in Kingsbury.
The family suggests that memorial donations be made to CR Wood Cancer Center, 102 Park St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.
Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
