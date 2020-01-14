April 6, 1941 — Jan. 11, 2020

VICTORY MILLS — Lucius “Junior” Hurlburt, 78, of Victory Mills, went into the arms of the Lord, to rejoin his wife, on Jan. 11, 2020, at Albany Medical Center.

Born on April 6, 1941 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Lucius and Tressa (Holcomb) Hurlburt.

Junior was a graduate of Whitehall High School and soon after graduation, he joined the U.S. Navy. Junior was very proud to have served his country. After his honorable discharge from the Navy, Junior worked as a chemical operator at the former Ciba Geigy in Queensbury and eventually retired from BASF, a chemical company in Rensselaer.

On July 9, 1983, Junior married the love of his life, Deborah Livingston, in Hudson Falls. They were married for 27 years when she passed away on Oct. 17, 2010.