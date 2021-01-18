Lucille Roblee
Jan. 27, 1924-Jan. 16, 2021
SCHROON LAKE — Lucille Roblee 97, passed away Saturday January 16, 2021 at the Edna Tina Wilson Living Center in Greece, NY after an extended illness.
Lucille was born January 27, 1924 in South Schroon, NY the daughter of the late Hobart and Mary Hills Murdock.
She was also predeceased by her husband of 48 years Hilton B. “Joe” Murdock, her sister Arlene, an infant son, and her brothers Francis and David Murdock.
Lucille and her husband Joe owned and operated a store and gas station in South Schroon for 24 years. She was the cafeteria manager in Warrensburg from 1943 to 1948. She was a member of the Schroon Lake Community Church and a volunteer at Adirondack Tri County Nursing Home in North Creek.
She is survived by her son, James (Eve) Roblee of South Schroon, NY; and her daughter, Susan Britton of Rochester, NY, her seven grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will take place later this year, the date to be announced.
Interment will take place next to Joe in the Union Cemetery, North Creek, NY when weather permits.
The family suggests memorials take the form of donations to the Schroon Lake Community Church Building fund, Schroon Lake, NY 12870.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Edward L. Kelly Funeral Home, Schroon Lake, NY. To offer online condolences please visit www.edwardlkellyfuneralhome.com.
