Aug. 7, 1930 — May 2, 2020

CANASTOTA — Lucille M. Robinson, 89, of 4380 Whitman Road, Canastota, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at the Abraham House, Utica, following a brief illness. She was born on Aug. 7, 1930, in Glens Falls, the daughter of the late Howard and Jessie (Duell) Truesdale.

Lucille spent her early years in Bolton Landing, and was a 1947 graduate of Bolton Central School. She later attended the Albany College of Pharmacy, and lived in Glens Falls, Oneida, and Wampsville, before moving to Canastota in 1980. She was a Veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Korean War. Lucille enjoyed gardening, quilting, cooking, her cats, and spending time with her family.

She married John A. Robinson on Feb. 14, 1952, in Glens Falls. John passed away on May 6, 2008. Surviving are: two sons: Michael J. Robinson of Canastota, and Jerry H. Robinson of Sarasota, Florida; two daughters: Elizabeth “Betsy” and Jerry Klahs of LaPine, Oregon, and Jeanne and George Gostling of Cobleskill; four grandchildren: Timothy Gostling, William Gostling, Jake Robinson, and Sean Robinson; two great-grandchildren: Owen and Audrey Gostling; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins, and her beloved cat, Amiee. Lucille was predeceased by a daughter, Karen L. Robinson, who died in 1982.