Lucille Ann Evens

May 11, 1935 - July 5, 2023

CAVENDISH, VT - On July 5, 2023 after a long battle with Alzheimer's and recently COVID Lucille (Moriglioni) Evens started her journey to join her family.

Lucille was born at home on Meadow Street, Ludlow, VT on May 11, 1935 to Anthony and Flaura (Mason) Moriglioni.

She was pre-deceased by her parents, brothers: Anthony, twin brothers, John and Jim and sister, Elaine Stryhas.

She is survived by her husband Robert whom she married on October 7, 1972; her sister-in-law, Barbara Moriglioni; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

In 1975 they built a home on Nicholson Road, Fort Ann, NY in which they lived until February 1992 at which time they both retired from Continental Insurance Company in Glens Falls, NY. They then moved to Moriglioni Road, Cavendish, VT to the home which was her brother Anthony's home and she inherited from her mother.

In 1998 they sold 500 acres to the Vermont Land Trust who in turn donated it to the State of Vermont and it became part of the Knapp Pond Wildlife Area.

She and Bob enjoyed many vacations on the Maine coast and Aroostook County, ME and to the Amish country in PA. And she especially liked to roam the many miles of logging road on or around our property.

Lucille was a long-time member of RSVP and enjoyed driving people to appointments and for shopping. She served as a Director on the Board of the Cavendish Fletcher Community Library and also as a volunteer. She was a supporter of Black River Good Neighbors and prepared food for their annual rummage sales.

There will no calling hours as she is being scattered in the woods that she loved to wander in.

Donations can be made to Cavendish Fletcher Community Library, Black River Good Neighbors, Cavendish Volunteer Fire Department or to the charity of your choice.

Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, VT is assisting with the arrangements.