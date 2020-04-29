Jan. 21, 1928 — April 23, 2020
CAMBRIDGE — Lucile W. Playfair, 92, of Cambridge, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020 at the Southwestern Vermont medical Center.
Born Jan. 21, 1928 in Brooklyn, New York, she was the daughter of the late Emanuel and Reba (Fleisher) Wildman.
Lucile graduated from New Rochelle High School in 1945. She then earned her B.S. degree in music education from Ithaca College in 1949 and also earned a teaching certificate to teach public school vocal music in grades one through twelve. Lucile went to Teacher’s College at Columbia University in NYC and earned a M.S. degree in Elementary Education.
Lucile was a vocal music teacher for two years in Star Lake, New York. She taught first grade in the White Plains public school system for 27 years retiring in 1983.
She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in White Plains for many years. She sang in the choir, taught music in Sunday School, sometimes accompanied choir rehearsals on piano and was an Elder at the church as well.
She then moved to Cambridge from White Plains in 1983 and was a member of the Cambridge United Presbyterian Church where she was the chairman of the worship committee, the church unofficial “reporter” and also an elder. In 1994, she became the organist and choir director at the church.
Lucile played for many children’s productions at Hubbard Hall with Allison Caldwell and quilted many quilts for the raffles at Hubbard Hall. She also worked at the co-op for many years.
She collected turtles for many years which includes turtle jewelry, figurine, and made quilts and wall hangings featuring turtles.
Lucile met her late husband, Bower C. Playfair in Star Lake when she started teaching. They were married in New York City in 1950. Bower was her best friend, loving husband, caring and loving father. Through breeding, raising, training, buying and selling Labrador retrievers, to music concerts, college courses, moving from one home to another and all the time keeping God and Faith as the center of their marriage, Bower and Lucile had a long and loving life together.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her brothers, Fred Wildman and Richard Wildman.
Lucile is survived by her children, Paula Conklin and Brian (Jeanie Torres) Playfair, of Cambridge; her grandchildren, Doug (Tracy) Buggee of North Bennington, Stephanie Smith of Texas and Theresa (Christopher) Wasuk of Greenwich. She is also survived by great grandchildren, Aidan Buggee, Parker Robert Buggee, Ava, Lola and Dominic Smith; her sister, Wini White of Houston, Texas; her sister-in-law, Joyce Wildman; her special friends, Marty from college, Evelyn from teaching first grade and Pat Nowell from quilting in Cambridge.
A private graveside service will be held at the Woodlands Cemetery in Cambridge.
Memorial contributions in memory of Lucile may be made to the Cambridge United Presbyterian Church, 81 E. Main St., Cambridge, NY 12816 or Cambridge Valley Rescue Squad, 37 Gilbert St., Cambridge, NY 12816.
To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are with Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home, Cambridge.
