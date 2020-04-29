× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Jan. 21, 1928 — April 23, 2020

CAMBRIDGE — Lucile W. Playfair, 92, of Cambridge, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020 at the Southwestern Vermont medical Center.

Born Jan. 21, 1928 in Brooklyn, New York, she was the daughter of the late Emanuel and Reba (Fleisher) Wildman.

Lucile graduated from New Rochelle High School in 1945. She then earned her B.S. degree in music education from Ithaca College in 1949 and also earned a teaching certificate to teach public school vocal music in grades one through twelve. Lucile went to Teacher’s College at Columbia University in NYC and earned a M.S. degree in Elementary Education.

Lucile was a vocal music teacher for two years in Star Lake, New York. She taught first grade in the White Plains public school system for 27 years retiring in 1983.

She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in White Plains for many years. She sang in the choir, taught music in Sunday School, sometimes accompanied choir rehearsals on piano and was an Elder at the church as well.