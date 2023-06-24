Aug. 29, 2020—June 20, 2023

QUEENSBURY — June 20, 2023, two year old, Lucas Jay Sweet passed away in his daddy’s arms due to Hydrocephalus. He was surrounded by his family who loved and cherished every precious moment they were granted. There wasn’t a single person who he couldn’t put a smile on their face.

Lucas was born in Glens Falls, on Aug. 29, 2020, at 8:21 p.m. He was born into this world with a purpose. He was and will continue to be our light.

He loved Olaf from Frozen, music and dancing around the living room in the arms of his mama to Mambo No. 5. When daddy would come home, he would light up with smiles. He sure loved to babble and giggle. He enjoyed spending his days with his parents, siblings, family and friends. In this family, no one fights alone. Blood doesn’t make us family. Love does and Lucas was sure loved and still will be.

Lucas’ calling hours will be Wednesday, June 28, 2023, from 10 a.m.-noon at Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls. (WARNING It will be open casket.)

Burial to follow at Pine View Cemetery in Queensbury on Quaker Road.

Lucas’ colors are burgundy for Meningitis awareness and/or blue for Hydrocephalus awareness for those who would like to support.

He is preceded in death by his baby “big” sister, Maggie Mae Sweet. Lucas’ great-great-grandparents, William and Dorothy Jordan and their infant child, his great-grandparents, Jason “Jay” and Veronica Sweet, Albert and Doris DeRusha, Percy and Florence Denton his great-aunt, Patricia Denton “Patty, Pat” and his two older cousins, Nicholas Montello and Zachary Duprey, plus his baby cousin, Nova-May, and so many more. He was welcomed with open arms.

Lucas is survived by his parents, Joseph and Elizabeth Sweet (DeRusha); his three siblings: Victoria “Tory,” Veronica “Roni,” and Liam; his paternal grandparents, Christina Sweet (Denton), Steven and his wife, Heather Sweet; his maternal grandparents, Sharon Pliscofsky, Timothy DeRusha and his lifelong partner, Katherine Jones “Kathy”; his great-grandparents, William and Beatrice Pliscofsky (Jordan); Followed by many aunts, uncles, cousins and more.

There will also be a get together at 10 Willow St., Hudson Falls, after the burial if anyone would like to come. It is open to EVERYONE.

If you would like to donate in honor of Lucas please donate to building on love, Albany Medical NICU/PICU, 22 New Scotland Ave., Albany, NY 12208 or Journeys Team of Albany Medical Center, 22 New Scotland Avenue, Albany, NY 12208. You can also donate sunflowers and roses in honor of his memory.

Lucas also has a Facebook page if you would like to learn more about his story. Love for Sweet Lucas.

Online condolences may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.