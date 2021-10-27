BRANT LAKE — Lucas Brandon Raymond, 32, of Brant Lake, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, October 22, 2021. Luke was born and raised in the Adirondacks and had a love of the outdoors. His passions were many, including ATV racing, road biking, and running.

Lucas graduated from North Warren Central School in 2008. He was a very hard and conscientious worker, beloved by his teachers. He was a member of the Varsity Soccer Team, Varsity Baseball Team, and Cross Country Ski Team. Luke’s time on the ski team fueled his passion and hunger for activities that pushed him to continually better himself. Luke went on to graduate from SUNY Canton with an Associate’s Degree in Construction Management.

Luke excelled in all athletic pursuits, favoring sports that required intense focus and willpower. He thrived, pushing himself in his Tough Mudder and Warrior Run races, martial arts training, and rigorous personal fitness regimens.

Lucas had a love of all animals. Any animal he encountered had found an instant friend. He loved working with horses, he was never without his dog and even owned ferrets for some time with his brother Zach. His dog, Boots, was his current buddy and she will miss him dearly.

Lucas is survived by his mother, Jennine Rowe and Benny Jeffords of Chestertown. Lucas is predeceased by his father, Russell Raymond. He is also survived by his loving brother, Zachary, of Orlando, FL; step-brother Travis Jeffords of Chestertown; his grandparents Roger and Jane Daby of Brant Lake, Virginia Raymond of North Creek, and David and Rachel Rowe of Schroon Lake. Lucas is also survived by aunts and uncles including: Richard and Jennifer Raymond of Belleville, IL, Nancy and Glenn Shapiro, of Longmeadow, MA, Jeffrey and Mary Lea Raymond, of Queensbury, David Rowe and fiancee Andrea, of Tampa, FL, Michael and Donna Murphy, of Syracuse. He was predeceased by his aunt, Jill Raymond. He is loved by numerous cousins.

Please join us for a Memorial Mass on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., St. James Catholic Church, 237 Main St. in North Creek. Following the Mass, Roger and Jane Daby invite everyone to drop in anytime 12:00-9:00 p.m. at their home, 6584 State Route 8, Brant Lake, to share stories, laughter, and your love for Lucas.

Lucas loved you all.

Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book and condolences.