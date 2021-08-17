Dec. 8, 1990—July 29, 2021
WARRENSBURG — Luca Nunzio “Luke” Quagliana, Jr., 30, of River Street, passed away on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at Glens Falls Hospital. Born December 8, 1990 in Dover, NJ, he was the son of Luca and Cheryl (Bickley) Quagliana of Chestertown.
Luke’s family and friends knew him as an adoring father, music-lover and proud veteran. His children were the center of his world, where he would spend countless hours doing anything that made them happy: playing with toys, trading Pokemon cards or just talking. Luke cherished his time playing guitar or listening to the Grateful Dead. He took great pride in his fitness and spent many hours working out to maintain his Marine-level condition.
Luke grew up under the loving care of his parents, especially his mother Cheryl who homeschooled him through the completion of his education in 2009. Shortly after graduation, Luke enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and proudly served his country as an Aviation Ordnanceman for eight years in Afghanistan, holding the rank of Sergeant. Luke received a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal.
In October of 2010, Luke met the love of his life, Tessa, after an introduction by Luke’s sister Gwyneth. The pair solidified their love just a few months later, at a December 31, 2010 wedding in Indian Lake, NY, shortly before Luke’s military deployment. In the years after, Luke and Tessa welcomed three beautiful children into the world.
After leaving the military, Luke embarked on a career as a Marine Technician at Castaway Marina in Lake George, where he worked for four years.
Left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife, Tessa Quagliana of Warrensburg; his three children: Luca, Declan, and Aurora; his parents, Luca Sr. and Cheryl Quagliana of Chestertown; his sister Gwynth of Ballston Spa; his grandmother Matilde Quagliana of FL; his father- and mother-in-law William and Belinda Callanan of Indian Lake; brother- and sister-in law Daniel and Shea-Anna Otruba; and nephew Jayden Maston of Indian Lake; and brother-in-law Ryan Leddick of Troy.
He is predeceased by his grandparents Nunzio Quagliana and Marjorie Dabb and uncles.
At Luke’s request, there are no calling hours scheduled.
A graveside service with full military honors will be conducted privately at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd., Schuylerville at 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, August 17, 2021.
A funeral procession to the cemetery will be departing the Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main St., Warrensburg at 10:15 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Warrensburg Emergency Medical Services, 3 King St., Warrensburg, NY 12885.
Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for an online guest book and condolences.
