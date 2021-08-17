Dec. 8, 1990—July 29, 2021

WARRENSBURG — Luca Nunzio “Luke” Quagliana, Jr., 30, of River Street, passed away on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at Glens Falls Hospital. Born December 8, 1990 in Dover, NJ, he was the son of Luca and Cheryl (Bickley) Quagliana of Chestertown.

Luke’s family and friends knew him as an adoring father, music-lover and proud veteran. His children were the center of his world, where he would spend countless hours doing anything that made them happy: playing with toys, trading Pokemon cards or just talking. Luke cherished his time playing guitar or listening to the Grateful Dead. He took great pride in his fitness and spent many hours working out to maintain his Marine-level condition.

Luke grew up under the loving care of his parents, especially his mother Cheryl who homeschooled him through the completion of his education in 2009. Shortly after graduation, Luke enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and proudly served his country as an Aviation Ordnanceman for eight years in Afghanistan, holding the rank of Sergeant. Luke received a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal.