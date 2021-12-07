LTC Daniel J. Severson

April 6, 1942—Dec. 4, 2021

SHUSHAN — Lieutenant Colonel (U.S. Army Retired) Daniel J. Severson passed away on December 4, 2021 with his family by his side.

Dan was born on April 6, 1942 at Mary McCellan Hospital to the late John and Anne Severson of Cambridge, NY. Dan attended Cambridge Central School where he participated in various sports and excelled in football and track.

In 1960, Dan attended the University of Maine on a football scholarship, graduating in 1964. Upon graduation he was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Army. He completed Infantry Officers Basic Course, Airborne training and Ranger school. He deployed to Vietnam with the 173rd Airborne Brigade. While there he was awarded multiple decorations to include: Two Purple Hearts for wounds received in action, three Bronze Stars for heroism in ground combat, and The Distinguished Service Cross for extraordinary heroism. Dan went on to serve a full career in the Army, retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel.

Upon retirement, Dan returned to Cambridge, NY, his hometown, serving first as an Earth Science teacher, high school Principal, and then school Superintendent. During his tenure as principal at Cambridge, the school achieved recognition as one of the Top Ten High-Performing high schools in New York State. He also helped coach the Cambridge Indian football team to multiple state championships.

In his personal life, Dan enjoyed hunting, planting trees, spending time with his family, and especially his favorite granddaughter, Charlotte Bean.

Daniel is survived by and will be forever loved by his wife of 52 years, Polly Penland Severson; his daughter, Jennifer Bean, her husband, Christopher and granddaughter Charlotte (14) of Elizabethtown, PA; his son, Eric Severson and his wife Katy of Albany, NY; his brother, Michael Severson and wife Anne of Eastport, NY; his nieces, nephews, cousins, and countless other family members and friends who will never forget him.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home, 73 West Main Street, Cambridge. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. at the Cambridge United Presbyterian Church, 81 East Main Street, Cambridge. All visitors are asked to please wear a facial covering or face mask, regardless of vaccination status for all services.

Interment to be followed at 2:00 p.m. at the Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY. The American Legion will be hosting a reception at 4:00 p.m. located at 2106 State Route 22, Cambridge, NY.

A memorial scholarship fund in honor of Dan has been established at Glens Falls National Bank.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.