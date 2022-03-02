Dec. 18, 1929—Feb. 27, 2022
GLENS FALLS — Loy M. Harris, 92, of Glens Falls, passed away peacefully Feb. 27, 2022 at the Greenwich home she built with her husband of 63 years.
Loy was born on Dec. 18, 1929 to Hazel and Lester Meyer in Winnetoon, NE.
Loy married the love of her life, Bill Harris, in 1954 and went on to have two children together, Holly and Matthew.
Bill and Loy built their dream log cabin home in Greenwich in 1988 and enjoyed hosting friends for their daily 4 p.m. wine break. Loy was an avid crafter and loved to crochet, knit and paint. She was famous for her Christmas tree skirts which she sold every year at local craft fairs.
Loy is predeceased by her husband Bill and both of her brothers, Tom and Jerry Meyer.
She is survived by her children: Holly (Dan) Harris and Matthew (Melisa) Harris; grandchildren: Sean Harrington, Sierra (Jeffrey) Case, Sabrina Harris; and several nieces and nephews.
Loy’s family would like to thank Clara Laplant for caring for her and being her best friend through her last years without her husband by her side. The family would also like to extend a thank you to the caring staff at the Memory Care Unit of the Mansion in Cambridge, NY. Special Thank You to Marilyn Peters on her compassion during Loy’s final days.
The family would like to welcome you into the home Bill and Loy built together to celebrate her life on Thursday, March 3, 2022 from 3 p.m.-6 p.m. with a special toast at 4 p.m. (312 Windy Hill Road, Greenwich, NY.)
Arrangements are under the direction of Flynn Bros., Inc., Funeral Home, 13 Gates Ave., Schuylerville, NY. Online remembrances can be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.