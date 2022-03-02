Dec. 18, 1929—Feb. 27, 2022

GLENS FALLS — Loy M. Harris, 92, of Glens Falls, passed away peacefully Feb. 27, 2022 at the Greenwich home she built with her husband of 63 years.

Loy was born on Dec. 18, 1929 to Hazel and Lester Meyer in Winnetoon, NE.

Loy married the love of her life, Bill Harris, in 1954 and went on to have two children together, Holly and Matthew.

Bill and Loy built their dream log cabin home in Greenwich in 1988 and enjoyed hosting friends for their daily 4 p.m. wine break. Loy was an avid crafter and loved to crochet, knit and paint. She was famous for her Christmas tree skirts which she sold every year at local craft fairs.

Loy is predeceased by her husband Bill and both of her brothers, Tom and Jerry Meyer.

She is survived by her children: Holly (Dan) Harris and Matthew (Melisa) Harris; grandchildren: Sean Harrington, Sierra (Jeffrey) Case, Sabrina Harris; and several nieces and nephews.

Loy’s family would like to thank Clara Laplant for caring for her and being her best friend through her last years without her husband by her side. The family would also like to extend a thank you to the caring staff at the Memory Care Unit of the Mansion in Cambridge, NY. Special Thank You to Marilyn Peters on her compassion during Loy’s final days.

The family would like to welcome you into the home Bill and Loy built together to celebrate her life on Thursday, March 3, 2022 from 3 p.m.-6 p.m. with a special toast at 4 p.m. (312 Windy Hill Road, Greenwich, NY.)

Arrangements are under the direction of Flynn Bros., Inc., Funeral Home, 13 Gates Ave., Schuylerville, NY. Online remembrances can be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.