Aug. 30, 1941—July 4, 2021

PIOCHE, NV — Louise V. Klein (nee DeMarsh), 79, of Pioche, NV, passed away on Sunday, July 4, 2021 at her daughters’ home in Springdale, UT after a long battle with cancer. Born on Aug. 30, 1941 in Indian Lake, NY, she was the daughter of Richard O. and Frances A. (King) DeMarsh.

She was raised and educated in Indian Lake, graduating in 1959. Louise and Noel R. Webb were married in 1961. Noel predeceased her in 1966. Louise moved to Las Vegas, NV in 1966 and later married Gerald A. Klein of Valley Cottage, NY in 1969. They moved back to Indian Lake, NY and lived there until 1976 when they relocated back to Las Vegas, NV.

She enjoyed camping, picnics, fishing, family gatherings, trying out new crafting ideas, knitting and crocheting. She loved baking pies, cookies and steam pudding for the holidays, was an avid reader who enjoyed watching the Yankees and Vegas Golden Knights play and loved to play games when visiting with family.