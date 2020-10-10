Louise Rachel Binns

Music always played a big role in her life. Louise began playing piano while in elementary school. In the eighth grade, her father brought home a violin and she immediately fell in love with the sound. She enrolled as a scholarship student at the Boston Music School and played in the orchestra. She also played in the Boston City Orchestra and with the Quincy Youth Orchestra. She went on after high school taking courses at Boston Music School and playing first violin with the Boston Conservatory Orchestra.

After two years each in Washburn, ME and Norwalk, CT, Sheldon and Louise relocated to the Glens Falls area, eventually settling down in Hudson Falls. Upon arrival they joined Temple Beth El and Louise joined Temple Beth El Sisterhood. She organized the Judaica Shop and served as its chairperson for many years. She also served two terms as the Sisterhood president. She ran the Judaica shop for several years at Temple and kept it well stocked. Louise also taught comparative religion in the Temple Religious School for over 20 years. For many years, Louise and her husband were volunteer ushers at the Lake George Opera Festival. She had many dedicated years playing violin in the Music Company Orchestra. She enjoyed attending many orchestra concerts with family and friends at Tanglewood and SPAC. She also enjoyed baking cakes. She baked several types of cakes from weddings and anniversaries to birthdays and Bar/Bat Mitzvahs. This became a hobby well supported by the locals.