June 27, 1927—Sept. 29, 2022

MOREAU — Louise Pingrey, 95, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022 at The Pines.

Born June 27, 1927, in the town of Moreau, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Ruth (TenEyck) Jacobie.

Louise was a graduate of South Glens Falls High School Class of 1946.

On Aug. 3, 1947, she married Lynn Pingrey at the South Glens Falls Methodist Church. They were married for 65 wonderful years before his passing in 2012. They enjoyed many winters together in FL.

Louise was employed by the Glens Falls Insurance Company until becoming a homemaker. She was a longtime member of the Adirondack Friends Meeting in South Glens Falls. The center of Lousie’s life were her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whom she adored.

Louise would like to mention, “I have been the luckiest person in the world to have the most precious family anyone could have, if the world was made up of people like them it would be a perfect world.”

Left to cherish her memory are her children: Cynthia Hazelton (Sherrill) and Linda Pingrey (Piper); five grandchildren: Christopher Hazelton (Marcia), Sarah Hay (Ken), Meredith Hazelton, Lauren Mahaffey (Brock), Erin Rose; three great-grandchildren: Aubrey Hay, Mckenna Hazelton, Ellen Hay; her very dear cousin Irene Pedersen; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

At the request of Louise, there will be no calling hours.

A private graveside service will be conducted at the convenience of the family.

The family of Louise would like to thank Dr. David Cunningham, Dr. Mark Hoffman, and staff at The Pines for their compassionate care all these years.

Donations in Louise’s memory can be made to the charity of your choosing.

Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803. For online condolences and to view Louise’s Book of Memories, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.